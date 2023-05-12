Navdeep and Bindu Madhavi's Newsense Shows The Dark Side Of Journalism

Newsense, a new Telugu web series, was released on Aha OTT on May 12. It stars Navdeep and Bindu Madhavi in the lead roles. The series is based on journalism and it created a lot of hype when the posters and trailers were released. Here’s a detailed review of the series:

Story: The protagonist, Shiva, is a journalist in Madanapalli, and he manipulates events in and around his village for financial gain. However, he falls in love with another local journalist, Neela, and skillfully advances through the ranks while remaining in the good books of two local politicians, Nagi Reddy and Karunakar Reddy.

While Shiva’s guilt haunts him from time to time, his survival instincts prevail. Shiva’s life is about to change drastically when a new sub-inspector, Edwin, arrives in town. The series shows that the media, which is supposed to help the victims during the catastrophe, focuses more on the perpetrators and highlights them.

Review: If the same concept had been used to make a film, then it would have received severe criticism. However, it has been found that it was a smart move by the makers to turn it into a web series. The series has shown that the media and all the journalists are enslaved to money and power. The series has a scene where a farmer’s land is captured by the goons of a politician. When the farmer visits the local office, they turn him down, saying that all the papers belonged to the politician. Then, the farmer knocks on the door of some journalists, who also turn him away. Later, it was found that the farmer was killed by the goons, and the journalist reported it in the newspaper with the headline that he committed suicide by consuming insecticide. The series has some similar stories as well.

top videos

Performances: Navdeep is cast in a role with various grey tones and is credible as a small-town journalist, and Bindu Madhavi has been a natural as an ambitious television host. Apart from the leads, the supporting cast has left a deep impression on the audience; Nanda Gopal, Katta Anthony, and Shelly Nabu Kumar are all excellent in their little appearances. Nalla Sreedhar Reddy, Mahima Srinivas, and Venkataramana Ayyagari have also been liked as the supporting cast in the series. The series is directed by Sri Prawin Kumar.

According to reports, the show has received mixed reviews from critics. However, it has been getting popular among the audience, and many have been looking forward to its second season.