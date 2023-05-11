'Neither Converted Nor Asked To': Khushbu Sundar Responds To Trolls

Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar has reacted to trolls accusing her of converting to marry filmmaker Sunder C. She shared a long note on Twitter claiming her marriage of 23 years is rock solid and based on love. She also mentioned that she has not converted or asked to do so in these many years. The actress also stressed the Special Marriage Act in her tweet.

“Those who question my marriage, or say I have converted to marry my husband, I say get some sense and education, please. Sad, they have never heard of the ‘special marriage act’ which exists in our country. I have neither converted nor have been asked to do so. My marriage of 23 years is rock solid, based on trust, respect, equality and love. So those who have doubts, please go for a hike. You need it,” she wrote.

Khushbu began her career as a child artiste in Telugu cinema and married filmmaker Sundar C in 2000. She has been using the married name Khushbu Sundar since then. The couple have two daughters, Avantika and Anandita.

The Special Marriage Act of 1954 has provision for civil marriage for people of the country and all Indian nationals in foreign countries, irrespective of the religion or faith followed by them.

Khusbhu was being trolled after the release of the controversial film The Kerala Story. The film headlined by Adah Sharma narrates the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were allegedly converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film has come under intense criticism as many continue to call it a work of propaganda.

The Sudipto Sen directorial minted Rs 12 crore on Wednesday taking the total to Rs 68.85 crore. The film has been announced tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and will soon be in Uttarakhand. The film, however, has been banned by the West Bengal government, and distributors in Tamil Nadu have removed the film on Sunday in fear of violence or chaos.