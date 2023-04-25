Nidhhi Agerwal Oozes Oomph In A Black Off-Shoulder Dress; See Photos

Nidhhi Agerwal is one of the promising actresses in the film industry. She has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. Recently, she dropped a series of pictures, which is now making a huge noise on social media. In the photos, Nidhhi can be seen donning a black dress, flaunting her curves and perfectly-toned legs. She looked stunning in the stills and we cannot stop gushing over her looks.

She opted for mascara-laden eyelashes, perfectly drawn eyebrows, a stroke of eyeliner, and a shade of pink lipstick. She preferred to leave her tresses open to accentuate her features. To add a touch of authenticity, Nidhhi opted for an exquisite pair of earrings that goes well with her outfit. From making hearts flutter to giving major fashion goals, she knows how to tick the right boxes.

The caption of the post reads, “Sometimes you gotta be a beauty and a beast”.

Social media users have commented on the post. One user wrote, “Looking gorgeous”. Another user commented, “Beautiful”. One user also added, “Nothing makes me happier than seeing your killer pics”.

This is not the first time, she quite often posts pictures and videos which take the internet by storm. Some time back, Nidhhi shared a few pictures in which she can be seen posing in an off-shoulder top featuring long sleeves and a flirty plunge neckline.

Nidhhi Agerwal is best known for Kalaga Thalaivan, iSmart, and Shankar, Savyasachi. She made her acting debut with the 2017 Hindi film Munna Michael, also starring Tiger Shroff. She began her acting journey in Tamil cinema with the 2021 film Eeswaran.

Nidhhi has also acted in films like Hero, Bhoomi, Mr Majnu, and Chef. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films including Raja Deluxe, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and India Dial 100. Nidhhi Agerwal has received Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut for Munna Michael. She also received SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut - Telugu nominations.

