Pawan Kalyan Planning To Wrap Up All Projects Within 6 Months: Report

Actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has a lot on his plate. The mass hero is currently working on multiple projects and also gearing up for the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Fans are looking forward to the release of the actor’s upcoming movies namely Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, OG and PKSDT. Now, recent reports suggest that Kalyan is aiming to finish these films in the next six months.

The 51-year-old wants to wrap up all these projects by November so that he can focus on his political career, as per reports. The next Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections will probably be held in the summer of 2024. So, Pawan Kalyan will have ample time for campaigning in his state if he manages to finish all these projects in a time-bound manner.

The first glimpse of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh was recently released by the makers on YouTube.

In the terrific trailer, Kalyan can be seen in a rowdy avatar. Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will feature Pawan as a cop who fights the unjust system from within. Die-hard fans have loved the first glimpse of the film and the teaser has broken the Internet.

The makers of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu released its teaser on the actor’s 51st birthday. The eye-catching teaser showed Pawan Kalyan in an intense avatar and riding a chariot.

top videos

Reportedly, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will boast of a gripping premise and will offer a riveting visual experience to the audience. The film has been directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and has been made on a grand scale. Nidhhi Agerwal has been cast as the female lead in this magnum opus.

Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest stars of the South film industry. His bankability as an actor has made him a top choice for prominent filmmakers. Trade analysts are predicting that Hari Hara Veera Mallu as well as Ustaad Bhagat Singh will do great business at the box office.