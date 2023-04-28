CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pawan Kalyan Wraps Up Mumbai Schedule Of OG, Shoot Now Heads To Pune
1-MIN READ

Pawan Kalyan Wraps Up Mumbai Schedule Of OG, Shoot Now Heads To Pune

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 17:34 IST

Hyderabad, India

Pune schedule of OG which will commence from the first week of May.

According to reports ,the six-day Mumbai schedule of Original Gangster was wrapped up with solo scenes of Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan’s film OG (tentatively titled Original Gangster) went on floors in Mumbai last week. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie is touted to be a gangster drama. According to latest reports, the six-day Mumbai schedule was wrapped up with solo scenes of the Power Star. The shooting will now move to Pune after the Mumbai schedule was wrapped before time.

Original Gangster is set against the backdrop of Mumbai. Pawan Kalyan has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the most feared underworld mafia character. The audience will also get to see some flashbacks in OG, the shooting of which will be conducted in Japan. This film is being produced by DVV Danayya who has registered the film in 5 languages. S Thaman composed the music.

Apart from the OG, Pawan Kalyan is also looking forward to the release of his film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, this movie revolves around the story of a rebel outlaw Veera Mallu. It is set against the backdrop of the 17th-century Mughal Empire.

Besides Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol will essay key roles in this periodic drama. There have been a lot of changes in this film since its inception. Earlier, it was reported that Arjun Rampal will play the role of Emperor Aurangzeb but now he has been replaced by Bobby Deol. Jacqueline Fernandez was also replaced by Nargis Fakhri as Roshanara Begum.

According to reports, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is being produced on a budget of Rs 150-200 crore.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here

