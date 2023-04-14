Pawan Kalyan’s Original Gangster To Begin Filming On This Date: Reports

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Original Gangster (OG) has been hitting the headlines recently. Ever since the first-look poster of the film was released, the masses have been waiting with bated breath to learn about more updates regarding the Sujeeth directorial. Sujeeth who claims to be a big fan of Pawan himself has made cine-goers all the more excited who are expecting a power-packed package of action and entertainment. Earlier, talks were doing the rounds that Original Gangster will start rolling in April. Seems like the date of filming has also been confirmed now. According to reports, Original Gangster will start shooting on April 16.

According to OTT Play, the film is reported to be set against the backdrop of Mumbai. It will take the audience into certain flashbacks too, the filming of which will be conducted in Japan. The much-anticipated flick is said to be a gangster drama, with Pawan Kalyan transforming himself into a feared and never-before-seen underworld mafia.

Tamil and Telugu actress Priyanka Arul Mohan will be joining the OG sets, scheduled to take place in Mumbai. Reportedly, an official confirmation about the commencement of the shooting date will be announced soon. It has further been speculated that filmmaker Sujeeth has scripted a powerful story for OG, keeping in mind Pawan’s character.

Interestingly, OG was supposed to be the film’s tentative title. But upon the release of the first-look poster accompanied by the working title, OG received a thunderous response from Pawan Kalyan’s fans. Keeping this in mind, it is expected that the makers have decided to retain the OG title. The official announcement can be made anytime now, reports claim.

The Pawan Kalyan film is being produced by DVV Danayya, who has already registered the film in 5 languages, confirming a pan-Indian release. Additionally, the film’s music will be composed by S Thaman. Sources also disclosed that Original Gangster will be released in two parts. Reportedly, Pawan has given a 60-day call sheet to the filmmakers, starting from April 16, and the film team is leaving no stone unturned to wrap up the shooting schedule in the stipulated time.

Besides Original Gangster, Pawan Kalyan has also collaborated with film director Krish Jagarlamudi for another period action-adventure film titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He is also a part of filmmaker Harish Shankar’s drama flick, Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

