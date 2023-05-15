Prabhas Donates Rs 10 Lakh For Development Of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devathanam

The trailer of Adipurush, a highly anticipated film directed by Om Raut, was released on May 9. Based on the timeless tale of Ramayana has managed to grab the attention of the audience in no time and has gained mixed reviews. Now, there are reports that, the lead star of the film Prabhas has donated Rs 10 lakh for the development of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devathanam at Bhadrachalam in the district. The actor’s family members handed over a cheque to the temple executive officer L Rama Devi on Saturday.

Speaking about Adipurush, the trailer has received more than 52.2 million views in just 24 hours, making it the most-watching trailer in India. While the trailer gained much appreciation from the audience a section of people pointed out several flaws.

On Friday, a complaint was filed with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) board by Sanatan Dharma Pracharak Sanjay Dinanath Tiwari against the makers of Adipurush. According to Tiwari, the filmmaker and team have committed severe errors previously with the poster and the teaser and there is a possibility that there will be some in the film which is offending the religious sensibilities of followers of Sanatan Dharma.

With a budget of around Rs 500 crore, Adipurush is all set to hit the cinemas on June 16 in various formats such as 2D, 3D, and IMAX. It has a stellar star cast featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. While Sonal Chauhan, Sunny Singh, and Devdutt Nage will be seen in prominent roles. Earlier, the makers had released a teaser for the film, but the audience criticised it. As a result, the makers pushed the release dates to make necessary changes to the CGI and VFX.