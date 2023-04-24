Prabhas-starrer Adipurush’s New Lyrical Motion Poster Out; Have You Seen It Yet?

Prabhas fans are awaiting the release of his upcoming mythological pan-Indian movie, Adipurush. The film’s team recently released a new motion poster on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya (April 22). Prabhas posted the clip to Instagram along with the caption, “If you can’t visit the Char Dham, Just chant the name of Prabhu Shri Ram. Jai Shri Ram. #JaiShriRam lyrical motion poster out now in Hindi & Telugu!"

In the unique and engaging poster, Prabhas can be seen costumed as Lord Ram and clutching a bow and arrow in his hand, while the Jai Shri Ram song plays in the backdrop. Ajay-Atul created the song Jai Shri Ram, to which Manoj Muntashir has lent his voice.

According to recent reports, the makers are about to release the trailer of the film on May 17. Yes, you read that right. It is interesting to know that the trailer of Adipurush is being revamped with new elements. A lot of things have been taken care of this time to please the audience of all languages in the pan-India range.

Adipurush will be released on June 13 at the Tribeca Festival in New York, according to a recent announcement by the film’s creators. Prabhas said in an interview, “I am honoured that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, in New York. It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience’s response at Tribeca.”

According to the rumours going on in the cine circle, it seems that the run time of this film has been fixed at 3 hours and 16 minutes. All the important scenes of the film are going to be retained so that the audience can enjoy the film.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here