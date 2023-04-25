Prabhas-starrer Salaar To Have A Mind-Numbing Climax Sequence: Reports

The upcoming period action thriller Salaar has caused a stir in the tinsel town, even before its release date was unveiled. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in key roles. Salaar has again dominated the headlines because of reports regarding its climax. Reportedly, moviegoers will see a twist related to Prabhas’ character in the climax of Salaar. According to reports, this turn of events will be seen regarding the second role of Prabhas in the film, which will be unexpected. Social media users are looking forward to seeing what could be this climax, which is touted to be the biggest USP of Salaar.

Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar will cater to the pan-Indian audience and hit the screens on September 28. Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, Salaar narrates the storyline of a gang leader. This leader keeps a promise made to his dying friend and takes on the other criminal gangs. There were some rumours regarding the plotline of this film borrowed from the Kannada movie Ugramm. Ugramm was also directed by Prashanth. He has trashed these rumours. While promoting his film KGF 2, Prashanth said in an interview that Salaar is not a remake. “All of the films that I make will have some shade of Ugramm. That’s my style! But Salaar is a fresh story; it’s not a remake or adaptation of Ugramm”, he said.

Ugramm narrates the story of Agastya (Sri Murali), who visits Mughor (A fictitious district in Karnataka). There he witnesses girls being sexually molested in front of the villagers. Agastya fights against the goons to stop this but ends up becoming a target of the local mafia. Ugramm was a massive success and Prashanth won the South Indian International Movie Award under the best director category. Social media users will be looking forward to seeing whether there are any similarities between both films or not.

Prashanth is also gearing up for the third instalment of his hit franchise KGF. Vijay Kiragandur, founder of Hombale Films has told Dainik Bhaskar that KGF 3 will kick off in 2025 and may be released only after 2026.

