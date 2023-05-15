Prabhas' Upcoming Films To Collectively Make Around Rs 4,000 Crore: Reports

Prabhas is one of the most popular pan-India actors. Prabhas made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the 2002 film Easwar. However, he rose to pan-India prominence with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. He now has some massive films in his line-up, like Adipurush, Saalar, Project K, and Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s untitled film. He has also reportedly signed a movie with director Maruthi as well.

Currently, he is one of the busiest actors across the country, and it has been reported by trade estimates that his upcoming films will be collectively making around Rs 4,000 crore.

Prabhas’ next film is Adipurush, alongside Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The film is based on the epic tale of the Ramayana and has been directed by Om Raut. According to reports, the movie has been made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, and industry experts have suggested that if Adipurush receives good reviews, it could even earn a whopping amount of Rs 1,000 crore at the box office. Recently, the trailer for Adipurush was released and it received a positive response from the audience.

After Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen uniting with KGF director Prashanth Neel for Saalar. This sensational combination has already created a huge buzz, and expectations are sky-high that it will earn Rs 1,000 crore, the reports added.

Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K. Reportedly, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles. The makers have revealed that it is a pan-India film and has been made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore. Trade experts have said that the film could collect around Rs 2,000 crore, as per reports.

According to reports, the Radhe Shyam star is uniting with director Maruthi for a small film, which is tentatively titled Raja Deluxe. The makers have revealed that they are expecting that the film will gross around Rs 400–500 crore at the box office.