Priya Prakash Varrier Looks Stunning In This Mustard Yellow Saree, See Pics

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier broke the internet with her famous wink, which made her a star overnight. On social media, the actress’ video, which featured a scene from her movie, went viral in no time in 2018. Since then, she has made steady progress in her career especially, in the Malayalam entertainment industry.

The 23-year-old recently dropped a couple of pictures in her traditional attire, wearing a saree. She sported a mustard yellow saree with golden detailings at the borders. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. Priya added a bangle, a pair of statement earrings and a matching ring as accessories. She kept her curly traces open and rounded off her look with a maroon bindi. See the pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier✨ (@priya.p.varrier)

Seeing the post, fans could not keep calm. People showered the actress with love in the comment box after seeing the actress in this royal and elegant outfit. One of the users commented, “You look damn gorgeous," and another one wrote, “Khoobsoorat". “You are looking so beautiful," a third user commented. Many others showered red heart emojis in the comments section.

Well not only in traditional outfits, but Priya also looks stunning in Western attire. Six days back, she shared a few pictures which made a huge noise on social media. In the photos, Priya was seen donning a white halter-neck top with she paired with black ripped jeans and a long brown leather jacket. Priya accessorised her outfit with a necklace, rings, nose pin and stud earrings. She opted for a high-raised braided hairstyle and looked gorgeous. She wore a shade of nude lipstick, contoured cheeks, mascara-filled eyelashes and perfectly drawn eyebrows to complete her look. Sharing the pictures, Priya wrote, “The Summer Flame” in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier✨ (@priya.p.varrier)

The pictures went viral in no time. Fans showered their love and admiration in the comment section as the actress gave off Lady James Bond vibes and her fans could not take their eyes off her.

Priya Prakash Varrier is best known for her roles in Check and Oru Adaar Love. She has also appeared in Thanaha, 4 Years and Ishq: Not a Love Story. Meanwhile, she has a lot of projects in her kitty including Sridevi Bungalow, Kolla, 3 Monkeys, Love Hackers, Yaariyan 2, Vishnu Priya and Live.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here