Producer Dil Raju Considered 15 Other Titles For Balagam, Says Director Venu Yeldandi

The unprecedented success garnered by the hit Telugu film Balagam has proved that the audience and the critics enjoy the portrayal of Telangana and its culture. Now the director of the film, Venu Yeldandi, has revealed that initially, producer Dil Raju didn’t accept the title. He said that Raju felt “Balagam" was a name that could only be understood by Telugu-speaking people.

Venu explained that he had 15 other titles in mind for the film. He added that it took a lot of effort to convince Raju. Apart from Balagam, Venu presented Nindu Kunda, Valla Gosa, Maya Dappu, Mana Katha, Govinda, Pailam Bidda, Bandenuka Bandi Katti, Pakulata, Alai Balay, Divenarthi, Bhadram Koduka, Pitta, Bapu, Balana, Adi Kosyanave, Ma Bapu Komuraiya, Pandaga, Pandaga Cheddam, Nadhya, etc., as the titles for the film. However, in the end, he convinced Dil Raju to keep Balagam as the title of the film, and it turned out to be a huge strength for the makers.

Balagam is a small family drama that stars Priyadarshi, Kavya Kalyan Ram, Sudhakar Reddy, Rupa Lakshmi and Muralidhar Goud in the lead roles. It is a rooted and unapologetic celebration of Telangana and its culture. The story revolves around the death of the protagonist’s grandfather and represents the culture of Telangana exceptionally well.

Balagam was released on March 3, 2023, and has been declared a hit. Balagam has so far won around 31 awards in different categories. It was made on a small budget and has already collected around Rs 50 crore in India.

Venu Yeldandi recently visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple at Suprabhata Seva following the success of the film.

