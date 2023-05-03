Pushpa 2 Audio Rights Sold For Record Price, A New Feat In Indian Cinema

Fans are losing their calm after the poster release of the much-awaited pan-India film Pushpa: The Rule. Sequels of movies from down south like Bahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2 have performed quite well in the pan-Indian market. Thus, expectations are high for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa sequel.

Apart from the movie itself, Pushpa: The Rise’s music was extremely appreciated, even in the Hindi belt. Songs like Shrivalli and Oo Antava turned out to be chartbusters. And if you liked the music of Pushpa, we have an update for all the fans out there. According to recent reports, the audio rights of the movie were sold at a record-breaking price.

A staggering amount of Rs 65 crore was paid for the movie’s audio rights. The preceding box office hits RRR, Saaho, and Baahubali 2 pale in comparison, selling for 25 crore, 22 crore, and 10 crore, respectively; this would be the highest amount ever for an Indian movie. Pushpa: The Rule will undoubtedly continue to rank at the top of the list of most profitable films with the audio rights selling at such a high price. T-Series reportedly invested a significant amount of money on the upcoming action-thriller Pushpa: The Rule. Bhushan Kumar and the filmmakers recently met in Mumbai to sign a deal.

Uncertainty surrounds whether T Series will hold exclusive distribution rights to the film, however, it is anticipated that Pushpa: The Rule will be released in the summer of 2024. The filming of significant portions of this project will take place in Bangkok and Europe. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahaad Faasil, Anasuya, and Sunil play crucial roles. Fahaad Faasil, who had an extended cameo in the first part, will play a major antagonistic part in the sequel. The feature film is being made by Mythri Movie Makers, and Devi Sri Prasad is responsible for both the score and background music. It was reported earlier that Devi Sri Prasad had already finished composing some tracks for the film.

