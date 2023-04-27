'Queen' Malavika Mohanan's 'Vintage Evening' Look Steals The Show

South actress Malavika Mohanan is an absolute diva and her recent photoshoot is proof enough. The actress never misses an opportunity to treat her fans with her sartorial statements and this is evident from her lookbooks. Recently, she posted a bunch of pictures, now making a huge noise on the internet.

In the pictures, the actress opted for brown fusion wear and paired it with a brocade oversized shrug. The actress accessorised her outfit with junk jewellery and square sunglasses, complimenting her ensemble perfectly.

This time, the actress opted for a minimal makeup look and rounded it off with a silky straight hairstyle. Her pictures have now gone viral on social media.

While sharing the pictures, the actress captioned, “A Vintage evening”.

Check out the pictures here

https://www.instagram.com/p/Crfo5OayC_m/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Fans have showered the actress with love and affection in the comment section. One user wrote, “Boss Woman”. Another user commented, “Such a Vibe”. The third user wrote, “Fab”. One user also added, “Queen”. Some users have even filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

The actress quite often creates a stir on social media with her bewitching fashion sense and adorable persona. It is not hidden that the actress knows how to slay both traditional as well as western ensembles. Not too long ago, the actress won our hearts in her desi avatar as well.

The actress chose a white saree with a red blouse to celebrate the festival of Vishnu. She enhanced her look by pairing the traditional ‘Kasavu’ saree with exquisite pair of jhumkas, bindi, and golden bangles. While she tie up her hair at the back and looked phenomenal.

Take A Look

On the career front, Malavika Mohanan is best known for films, including Master, Beyond the Clouds, Petra, and The Great Father. She has also acted in films like Lord of the Orphans, Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi, Nirnnayakam, and more. She was last seen in the movie ‘Christy’. Now, she is all set to feature in upcoming films including Yudhra, Thangalaan, and Raja Deluxe.

