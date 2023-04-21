Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Shares Details About Her Due Date

South actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are expecting their first child. The news was first announced in December 2022 by Ram Charan’s father, actor Chiranjeevi. The couple has been married for more than 10 years. The news of Upasana’s pregnancy sent their massive fandom into a frenzy. Amidst this, there were speculations that Upasana Konidela will be giving birth in the United States of America (USA). It all began after Ram Charan asked for a doctor’s number during his appearance on the Good Morning America show. She later rubbished the rumours on Twitter and in fact, informed everyone that she will be delivering her baby in India. Recently, Upasana revealed in an interview that she will be giving birth to her child in July. This has created quite excitement amongst fans and admirers, as the family is gearing up to welcome the little one.

Upasana also shared that just like other parents, she and Ram Charan are very excited. Upasana said that her husband has been very supportive throughout the pregnancy.

Father-to-be, Ram Charan has recently revealed an important decision. Reportedly, he has decided to take a break from shooting for three months. This led to further speculation that his upcoming movie with S Shankar will be delayed. The reason for his gap from shooting is that he wants to be by his wife’s side during delivery.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are one of the power couples in the film industry. They got married on June 14, 2012, in Hyderabad with utmost pomp and grandeur.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently shooting for a movie titled Game Changer. The first look of the movie was revealed on Ram Charan’s birthday on March 27.

Game Changer is helmed by S Shankar. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and Samuthirakani.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here