Rama Banam Day 1 Collection: Gopichand-starrer Falls Short Of Expectations

Telugu action star Gopichand is back on the big screen in the family entertainer Rama Banam alongside veteran Jagapathi Babu and director Sriwass. The movie was released on May 5 in theatres. The film’s collections fell short of expectations. The movie was projected to earn between Rs 1.5 and Rs 1.7 crore in Telugu states. It has acquired somewhere between 1.27 crores of shares worldwide. Rama Banam also earned Rs. 16 crore in pre-release business worldwide. The movie is soon going to be released on Sony Liv.

It was released on 840 screens worldwide. To top his earlier works Lakshyam and Laukyam, Sriwass directed this film. For this movie, he came up with a gripping narrative that combines social satire and sentiments for the family.

The story centres on two brothers who share a home but have had quite different lives. They have the same goal even though they hold different ideologies. They resolve disagreements cooperatively. The film was packed with clever dialogue and powerful action scenes.

Macho Star Gopichand performed admirably as always. He appears fashionable in songs and aggressive in action sequences. This film features a Jagapathi Babu-like character. In the bulk of the film, the humorous elements have been extremely successful. The emotional scenes, interval scenes, a few witty comments, and a few songs are all fascinating to see.

The movie also stars Dimple Hayathi, Khushbu, Ali, Nassar, Tarun Raj Arora, Kasi Vishwanath, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satya, Sapthagiri, Vennela Kishore, and Getup Srinu in important roles.

