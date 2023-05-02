Rashmika Mandanna To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal? Here's What We Know

Rashmika Mandanna has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. She garnered a lot of praise for her performance as Srivalli in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika has risen to the status of ‘national crush’ due to her beauty and grace. Pushpa helped her become a pan-India sensation and landed her back-to-back projects in Bollywood as well. According to recent reports, the Varisu star has signed up for yet another Hindi film.

Within a year of Pushpa’s release, Rashmika received three major Hindi films. Rashmika Mandanna debuted in Bollywood alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. The Vikas Bahl directorial also starred Neena Gupta. Mission Majnu, her second film, starred Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra. Their chemistry in the spy thriller was much appreciated. Animal, which is Rashmika’s third Hindi film, stars Ranbir Kapoor. The highly anticipated movie, which is being billed as a mobster drama, also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

So far, Rashmika has had an enviable line-up of movies. For her fans, there is another reason to cheer. Her next film is said to star a National Award-winning actor. The project in question is called Chhava, and it will be based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s life. Chhava will be a pan-Indian historical film about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s eldest son.

According to reports, Rashmika will be cast alongside Vicky Kaushal in the movie. She will essay the role of Yesubai Bhonsale, Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife.

Laxman Utekar will direct the movie. Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, which has produced several Bollywood hits like Stree, Bhediya, Luka Chuppi, Angrezi Medium, and others, will back it. Chhava is now in pre-production and is scheduled to begin shooting in September this year. More details about the film are still being kept under wraps.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mission Majnu. She will next be seen alongside Allu Arjun in the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. Fans are looking forward to Pushpa: The Rule, in which Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli. She will also feature in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which will release later this year.

Rashmika is also set to star in Rainbow opposite Dev Mohan. She recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film.

