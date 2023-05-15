Ravi Teja Signs New Project With Jathu Ratnalu Director KV Anudeep, Deets Inside

Telugu actor Ravi Teja’s last film Ravanasura failed to match the expectations of the masses. But, in no way has the actor’s prominence and stardom lost significance. Giving his fans another upcoming visual treat to look out for, Ravi has joined hands with filmmaker KV Anudeep. KV Anudeep is best known for the 2021 blockbuster Jathu Ratnalu. Now, with the filmmaker and Ravi Teja working together, fans are expecting fireworks in the movie theatres. Although not much is known about the untitled project, reports suggest that Ravi Teja has been welcomed on board for the KV Anudeep directorial.

According to a report by OTT Play, Anudeep narrated the story of his upcoming film to Ravi Teja, just a few days earlier. Upon hearing the story, the actor seemed to be interested in the project. Without a second thought, he gave a green signal to the film director, indicating his eagerness to be a part of the film. What’s more, the yet-to-be-titled flick will be bankrolled by Varisu producer Dil Raju.

Sources further claim that actresses Trisha Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia have also been approached by Anudeep to play the female lead. But, the suspense surrounding who will finally play the lead female actress remains. This KV Anudeep directorial will be of the comedy genre, making Ravi Teja’s entry into a full-fledged comedy film after a long time. Further details of the film are kept under wraps.

Since Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura proved to be a box-office disaster, the actor might be pinning his hopes on this KV Anudeep directorial. The Telugu actor also appeared in a cameo role in Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayaa which earned him multiple plaudits.

top videos

Additionally, Anudeep’s Tamil-language romance-comedy Prince, headlined by Sivakarthikeya worked in Tamil-speaking regions but it was below par in Tollywood. Supposedly this makes the director have his fingers crossed for the latest Ravi Teja-starrer.

Apart from Anudeep’s next, Ravi Teja is currently busy filming for Vamsee’s biographical crime action Tiger Nageswara Rao, who was a notorious thief in Andhra Pradesh’s Stuartpuram in the 1970s. Tiger Nageswara Rao also stars Anupam Kher, Nupur Sanon, Koushik Mahata, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Jissu Sengupta in key roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres on October 20.