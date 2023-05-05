'Routine Storyline': Gopichand's Rama Banam Fails To Impress; Read Twitter Review

Actor Tottempudi Gopichand’s fans were eagerly looking forward to his film Rama Banam after his successful outings Lakshyam and Loukyam. Directed by Sriwass, the film was released today in cinema halls. Fans were disappointed with Rama Banam as it turned out to be a film with a routine storyline. Reviews have come up on Twitter which mentioned that there is nothing to watch in the film except Gopichand’s acting. Here are a few Twitter reviews which have criticised every aspect associated with the film.

A user tweeted his opinion about the first half of the film. According to the user, Rama Banam has an outdated storyline and the comedy works in parts only. Nothing is exciting in the film except the songs.

#RamaBanam 1st half: A routine outdated story. Comedy works in parts, songs👍Nothing exciting. — tolly_wood_UK_US_Europe (@tolly_UK_US_EU) May 5, 2023

Another user wrote against the first half and called it below average. He tweeted that the film starts well but then sticks to a plot that has been seen many times. The user ended the tweet by writing that a few comic scenes are good but the rest are more irritating than funny.

#RamaBanam Below Average 1st Half!Starts off interesting but quickly follows a very routine path that we’ve seen in the previous decade. Few comedy scenes work but the rest is more irritating than funny. Need a big 2nd Half — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) May 5, 2023

A user also tweeted that the film is clichéd to the core. According to the user, Rama Banam, has a tepid storyline, poor screenplay, dragged sequences and weak first half. The user tweeted that Sriwass’ direction was also not up to the mark.

Rama Banam revolves around the storyline of two brothers Vicky Agamanam (Gopichand) and Jagapathi Babu. Despite an ideological difference, both brothers team up to fight a businessman who is selling adulterated food products. In this fight, Vicky’s personal life takes a difficult turn. His relationship with Bhairavi (Dimple) also suffers but he remains steadfast in his objective. Will Vicky and his elder brother succeed in their objective to defeat the businessman? This question forms the core theme of the storyline.

Gopichand last acted in Pakka Commercial which was a box office disaster. Even the most ardent fans of the star criticised the film. They opined that he should have not acted in a movie that didn’t even have a proper script. Written and directed by Maruthi Dasari Pakka Commercial revolved around the story of an honest judge Suryanarayana (Sathyaraj). However, his son Ramchand aka Lucky (Gopichand) turned out to be a dishonest lawyer.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here