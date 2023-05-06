RRR Star Ram Charan's Next Target An IPL Team?

South Indian film superstar Ram Charan has been enjoying the success of his Oscar-winning film RRR. The Magadheera star is popular in the industry for venturing into other sectors beyond his successful career in the field of acting. With a sharp eye for business prospects, the actor has made some strategic investments in different fields. According to reports, he is trying to foray into the field of cricket and aims to buy a franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Reportedly, it was revealed that Ram Charan has decided to introduce a new team in the IPL named Vizag Warriors that will be representing Andhra Pradesh. The Vizag Warriors might become a source of pride for the people of Andhra Pradesh while also adding excitement to the IPL. Currently, Sunrisers Hyderabad is the only team in the IPL from the Telugu states and is owned by Kavya Maran.

If Ram Charan becomes the owner of an IPL team, then he will join the ranks of successful franchise owners like Nita Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, and Preity Zinta, who have made considerable gains from IPL sponsorships and other revenue streams.

However, there is little chance of having another team in the cricket league, as there were two new additions last year and the total number of teams reached ten. The Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are the two new teams that are owned by successful businessmen in the country. The Gujarat Titans, who won the league title in their inaugural year, are owned by the CVC Capitals, while the Lucknow team is owned by Sanjeev Goenka.

There were reports that, if not in the IPL, Ram Charan might also buy a team in the Andhra Premier League, which started two years ago. After two successful seasons, the league has been set up to promote young talents in the state.

Apart from cricket, the actor has also bought a team in polo.

Currently, he is shooting for his upcoming film, Game Changer. The film is directed by S Shankar and has Kiara Advani as the female lead.

