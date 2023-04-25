Sai Dharam Tej Reveals The South Actress He Has A Crush On

Actor Sai Dharam Tej recently dominated the headlines due to his film Virupaksha, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. Virupaksha is witnessing a brilliant response among the critics and audience. Elated by this, Sai Dharam Tej organised an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter under the #AskSDT. Fans asked him a lot of questions, including which actress is his current crush. Any guesses which celeb he named? He took the name of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. When asked about his favourite actors, Sai Dharam Tej’s replies were actors Ravi Teja and Prabhas. His replies would have surely made Samantha, Ravi Teja and Prabhas’ followers happy. These three actors have not yet responded to this.

Sai Dharam Tej was also asked about his favourite director. He tweeted the name of Mani Ratnam. Among the new directors, he said he looks forward to working with filmmakers like Lokesh Kanagaraj and PS Mithran.

Always is Mani Ratnam sir…but now I’m looking at the younger lot Lokesh & Mitran— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 24, 2023

As of now, Sai Dharam Tej is gearing up for the sequel of Virupaksha. He has confirmed this in the #AskSDT session to a fan. He tweeted that there was a hint which indicated the sequel of Virupaksha. Fans were excited about this and feel that a supernatural thriller like Virupaksha can turn into a franchise.

Undhi ane kadha hint ichamu 😊— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 24, 2023

Virupaksha narrates the storyline of how the villagers in Rudravaram accuse a man named Venkata Chalapathy (Kamal Kamaraju) of the deaths in the village. The villagers then burn his family alive. Infuriated with this, Venkata’s wife gives a curse to the village before she dies. The deaths begin in Rudravaram again after 12 years of that curse. Surya (Sai Dharam Tej) comes to the village and starts finding out more about the deaths. What happens after that forms the core theme of Virupaksha. Actors like Rajeev Kanakala, Jhansi and Samyuktha Menon have essayed key roles in Virupaksha.

The audience appreciated Virupaksha but felt that the story becomes quite complicated at the end. Also, too much VFX was used in the film, which makes it difficult to watch it after a certain time.

The film is produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings.

