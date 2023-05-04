Sarath Babu And Rama Prabha Lived Together For 14 Years And Then ...

Actor Sarath Babu and Rama Prabha were in a live-in relationship for more than a decade before they parted ways. The reason their bond turned sour is still unclear but the duo has often accused each other of misconduct, especially Rama who accused Sarath of loving her for ulterior motives.

Both Sarath and Rama have made a name for themselves in the South film industry. While Rama has been a comedian, she also portrayed emotional roles with perfection. Moreover, Sarath entered the industry a decade after her but soon became a popular name in the industry. The actors met through a common friend and soon became close friends. After working in a few movies together and even portraying a married couple on the silver screen, the duo got so close that they entered a live-in relationship. This became a matter of confusion for a lot of media outlets, who claimed that Rama and Sarath were married.

Rama and Sarath came into a romantic relationship in 1974 and after being together for about 14-15 years, they called it off. Sarath then married Sneha Nambiar in 1990 but after staying together for 21 years, the couple separated in 2011.

To this day, Rama and Sarath do not know what caused them to drift away from each other. However, Rama has often claimed that Sarath cheated on her and was with her for her property and wealth. To clarify the same, Sarath talked about his relationship with Rama in an interview and said that while many claim that Rama is her first wife, he never married her. He accepted having a romantic relationship with her but did not know what name to give to their 14-year-long relationship.

Sarath further mentioned that he was already born with a silver spoon and never needed Rama’s health, to begin with. “Far from me taking anything from her, the opposite happened. I gifted her property in Chennai by selling off agricultural land, whose value now is Rs 60 Cr," he added. He suggested that when he came into a relationship with Rama, he was too young and described her as a catastrophic cyclone who caused damage to him.

Sarath is currently in the hospital recovering from serious health issues. However, a rumour that Sarath had passed away started circulating on social media on May 3. Kamal Haasan was one of the celebrities who fell for the false alarm. Later, Sarath’s sister clarified that all the social media claims about his health were wrong, and he was recovering bit by bit in the hospital.

