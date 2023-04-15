Shaakuntalam Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Gets A Good Start In US

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam, which is inspired by Sanskrit play Abhigyana Shakuntalam by ancient poet Kalidasa, was released in the theatres on Friday. The mythological drama, helmed by director Gunasekhar, opened to a good response at the box office on its first day. According to the latest reports, the movie has collected $1,25,000 on the first day of its premiere in the United States. The movie was released in the US by Radhakrishna Entertainments.

Shaakuntalam collected Rs 4 crore in Hyderabad, Rs 5 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 10.50 crore in Telangana and Rs 1.20 crore in the rest of India. The movie garnered Rs 4 crore in other languages, Rs 1.80 crore in overseas, and Rs 17.50 crore worldwide.

The film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and actor Dev Mohan as the king Dushyanta. The movie is produced by Neelima Guna under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. According to sources, people are showing interest in this movie as it is a different genre movie in Samantha’s career.

To know how this movie fares overall, we will have to wait for a few more days.

Since the first look of Shaakuntalam was released, it was evident that the project was made with an enormous budget. According to reports, the film was made on a budget of Rs 60 to 80 crore. It also features a huge cast including Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in the supporting roles. The project was announced last year by Gunasekhar. The film’s production began in February 2021 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad and ended in August 2021. The major portion of the movie was shot extensively around Hyderabad, including Ramoji Film City, Ananthagiri Hills, and Gandipet Lake.

Recently, Samantha revealed some crazy facts about the movie. In a recent interview she said, “I ended up wearing 30 kg lehengas to dance. Dance master Raju sir would inquire, ‘Why can’t you stay in frame?’ Whenever I was spinning the lehenga while dancing, the lehenga would push me out of the frame.” She also added that she would reply by saying, “I am trying, but the length of the lehenga is taking me out of the frame". Whenever she spun the lehenga, it would push her out of the frame. So it roughly took ten to fifteen takes for a single shot.

