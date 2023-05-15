Sharwanand Calls Off Wedding With Rakhshita Reddy? Actor Responds

Actor Shawanand’s team has issued a statement, dismissing rumours that he has called off his wedding with Rakhshita Reddy. The team told Hindustan Times that there was no truth in rumours and that the couple was happy together. “It’s not true at all that Sharwanand and Rakshita have broken up, they’re happy together. Sharwanand has been busy shooting for his upcoming film with Sriram Adittya. He just completed a 40-day schedule in London and came back to India only a few days ago. He wanted to complete his work commitments before embarking on this new journey. Now that he’s back in the city, the families will meet and fix a wedding date. An official announcement about the same will be made soon."

It was in January 2023 when the actor introduced Rakshita Reddy to the world with engagement photos. The photos were dreamy, and the couple looked all the more gorgeous. The caption of one of the photos read, “I found the one for me. Rakshita." The engagement was attended by Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Siddharth and other celebrities.

The news has left the fans happy and cheerful.

On the work front, Sharwanand will next be seen in director Sriram Adittya, which is based to be a coming-of-age entertainer with a novel point. The film will be bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, while Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer.

On the other hand, Rakshita Reddy is a Technie from the USA. Her father is a lawyer in the High Court and her grandfather is a politician. He belongs to Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy.