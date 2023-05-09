CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shraddha Das Looks Breathtaking In Pink Ruffled Top
1-MIN READ

Shraddha Das Looks Breathtaking In Pink Ruffled Top

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 17:47 IST

Hyderabad, India

Actress Shraddha Das Viral Pictures.

Actress Shraddha Das Viral Pictures.

The actress dropped a series of pictures in a pink ruffled top, which she paired up with a matching pair of pants.

Actress Shraddha Das primarily works in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, and Kannada language movies. She entered the film industry in 2008 with her debut film Siddu from Srikakulam and has since acted across various industries.

Shraddha Das always manages to surprise her fans with her stunning looks, as seen on her Instagram feed where she often shares pictures of herself in beautiful outfits. Her fans are so crazy about her that they inundate her comment section with requests for more glamorous photos if she goes a while without posting any.

Recently, the actress dropped a slew of pictures in a pink ruffled top which she paired up with a matching pair of pants. This time, the actress opted for a minimal makeup look with just a stroke of eyeliner, contoured cheeks, blush, and a shade of lipstick.

Shraddha accessorised her outfit with a pair of exquisite earrings and looked spectacular. She rounded off her look with a high messy ponytail and her fans could not help but admire her stunning beauty.

Check out the pictures here

A few days ago, the actress shared a few pictures from her lunch. The actress was seen all decked up in a pink dress and set the internet buzzing. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Sambar is the tastiest thing I have ever had! Plz do try it!”.

Be it sporting trendy outfits or delivering remarkable performances on the silver screen, the actress manages to do both phenomenally.

top videos

    On the work front, Shraddha Das has appeared in numerous notable films like Lahore, Sanam Teri Kasam, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, and PSV Garuda Vega. She has also acted in movies such as The Bridge, Kotigobba 3, Panther, One Small Story, Great Grand Masti, Guntur Talkies, Dictator, Nagavalli, Superstar Kidnap, and many others. She was last seen in the TV series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Now, Shraddha is geared to act in upcoming films including Chai Shai Biscuits, Arrdham, and Lechindi Mahila Lokam.

    Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here

    first published:May 09, 2023, 17:47 IST
    last updated:May 09, 2023, 17:47 IST