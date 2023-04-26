Soon-To-Be Parents Pooja Ramachandran And John Kokken Spend Quality Time

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 fame actress Pooja Ramachandran is set to welcome parenthood along with her husband, actor John Kokken. Recently, the duo was seen spending some quality time together. They were seen taking time off, away from their busy schedule and enjoying a beachside in Chennai. Pooja posted a series of romantic images with John. In one of her posts, she wrote in the caption: “And just like that 9 months have passed. And I’ve made the best memories and lived these 9 months looking forward as always to a world so new! Keeping every frame as a memory that I will cherish forever!”

It seems like the duo missed no chance to capture this phase. In one of the sets of photos, they were seen walking down the beach, as they hug and kiss one another. In another series of pictures, Pooja and John seemed to enjoy a little picnic by the beach. In all of these photos, Pooja flaunted her baby bump. “So excited to meet our little one who is half me and half you,” one of her posts was captioned. Pooja’s Instagram is filled with maternity shoots, each one with heartwarming captions.

These photos went viral in no time. Social media users expressed their love and admiration for the couple in the comments. One user commented, “Caption is so true n pure lots of love to both of u.” Another one wrote, “Excited sooooooo much sir can’t wait.” “This pair keeps on being adorable, god bless,” commented a third user.

Pooja Ramachandran rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. Before this, she appeared in some Telugu movies in small roles. John Kokken has also acted in many Telugu films. He acted in Baahubali and KGF Chapter-1.

Both the actors have a vibrant social media presence. They keep sharing their pictures and updates about their life on Instagram.

