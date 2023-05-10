SS Rajamouli Shares His Vision For His Dream Mahabharata Project, And It's Massive

Director SS Rajamouli, who made the whole country proud after his film RRR won an Academy Award, has revealed his dream project. Recently, during a media interaction, the Baahubali director gave some important details about the Mahabharata, as he had always wanted to make it into a film. He revealed that he would make Mahabharat a 10-part film. He also added that the current films that he is making are a stepping stone towards his dream project.

Rajamouli stated that it will take him at least a year to grasp and acquire an understanding of all the existing Mahabharata versions in the country. If Rajamouli’s dream project, Mahabharata, is executed and turns into a 10-film series, then it will be a milestone in Indian cinema. However, he added that he is still not ready to make such a big film and will only take up the project when he feels ready for it. He also added that he will make 4–5 more films and then think about making Mahabharata.

Earlier, during the promotions of RRR, Ram Charan had asked Rajamouli about his dream project, Mahabharata. Rajamouli said, “The characters that I write for my Mahabharata will not be the same as you’ve seen or read before. I will tell Mahabharata in my way. Mahabharata (story) will be the same, but the characters will be enhanced and the inter-relationships between the characters will be added."

Currently, SS Rajamouli is planning for his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu. According to reports, large-scale workshops for the film will begin in late 2023. Rajamouli is organising workshops for various departments that will last six months. Reportedly, the unit will participate in workshops on VFX composition, the use of green carpets, and other factors because there will be a lot of VFX in the film. It has also been found that the film will be made into a trilogy.

top videos

SS Rajamouli has directed some of the most popular pan-India films, like Baahubali and RRR. The films have not only been famous in India but have also achieved global recognition.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here