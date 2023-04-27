Supreme To Virupaksha, A Look At Sai Dharam Tej's Hits

Sai Dharam Tej is one of the Telugu cinema industry’s most promising actors. In the seven years since his debut in 2014 with Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, Sai has carved out a special place in the hearts of his audience. The actor has never failed us to entertain in the last several years. Let’s look at some of his recent movies that have worked amazingly well at the box office.

Starting with the first one, Supreme did well at the worldwide box office in its first week, but it fell short of breaking the record set by Subramanyam For Sale to become Sai Dharam Tej’s highest-grosser. Supreme, which opened in 650+ theatres worldwide on May 5, 2016, had a strong debut day, grossing Rs 6.50 crore at the global box office. The film became his biggest opener, breaking the records of his previous films Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham and Subramanyam For Sale.

Next up is Prati Roju Pandage which perforemed well. In just ten days, the film repaid 138.88 % of its global distributors’ investment. Prathi Roju Pandage got off to a terrific start, earning over Rs 40 crore at the global box office in its first week. In seven days, the film earned Rs 21.24 crore for its distributors, who had reportedly invested Rs 18 crore on the film’s global theatrical rights.

The 2019 film Chitralahari was made with a total budget of Rs 18 crore and grossed Rs 26 crore at the global box office. As a result, Chitralahari became a hit Telugu film, having completed 50 days at the box office. The film has a 7.3/10 rating on IMDb.

Next up on the list has to be his latest one, Virupaksha which is not slowing down at the box office. Karthik Varma Dandu directed the film and it received rave accolades from both critics and fans. According to the latest sources, Virupaksha has earned Rs 50 crore in just four days, breaking all of Sai Dharam Tej’s prior film records. The film also stars Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Soniya Singh, Rajiv Kanakala, Brahmaji and others.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here