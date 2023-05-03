‘Tamil Cinema Probably Moving Towards Golden Age’: Kamal Haasan On Ponniyin Selvan: 2

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 2 is currently enjoying a dream run at the box office. From compelling performances of the star-studded cast to the feel-good songs and gripping storyline, PS: 2 is headed toward becoming a blockbuster. The masses, as well as critics, are heaping praise on Mani Ratnam’s work of art. Now, veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan, who has lent his voice as the narrator of PS: 2 has joined the trend of showering plaudits on the film. The Vikram actor, in an interview with ANI, got candid in speaking about his camaraderie with Mani Ratnam, while expressing his confidence in the growth of Tamil Cinema.

Calling himself an artist, filmmaker, and producer, Kamal Haasan opined that despite all the monikers, his first identity was that he is a cinephile and a proud Tamilian. “So I am so proud that the technical expertise and unique talent of Tamil are now for everyone and the world to see,” he said. Crediting Mani Ratnam for his keen eye for filmmaking, Kamal Haasan called the filmmaker a man of “valour” for executing such a big-budget film, requiring heavy production.

“Mr Mani Ratnam, the team, the cinematographer, the musician, everybody they have worked together to make Tamil cinema international,” shared Kamal Haasan. He seemed to be hopeful that the way the audience perceived the film, and welcomed PS: 2 in such a thunderous response, Tamil Cinema is headed toward a golden period.

“… which is a good sign that Tamil Cinema is probably moving towards the golden age and expected to go in that direction,” quipped the 68-year-old. Kamal Haasan further recounted the days when it was just “two friends” - he and Mani Ratnam who started their journey of friendship as two cinema lovers. But now, Mani Ratnam has achieved tremendous success by moving from just being a movie buff to a prestigious movie-maker.

Ponniyin Selvan: 2 boasts a cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in important roles. Narrating the story of the Chola dynasty, the first part, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 was released on September 30, 2022. The two-segment film is an adaptation of novelist Kalki Krishnamurthy’s critically-acclaimed novel of the same name.

