Telugu Actress Pragya Jaiswal Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Black Bikini

Actress Pragya Jaiswal, who garnered a lot of recognition in the Telugu film industry after making roars through her film Kanche, hasn’t been seen much among the films since then. However, she is quite active on social media and never fails to disappoint her fans with her posts. The actress has been sharing hot and stunning pictures on her Instagram. Recently, the actress shared pictures in a full-sleeved black bikini that made her fans go frenzy over her post.

The actress was seen in a drenched look sitting near the poolside in a black monokini. She was also seen donning beautiful earrings and posing for the camera. She captioned her post, “It’s me, hi..(black heart emoji)".

Her fans were delighted to see the actress in this look and praised her in the comment section. One of the users commented, “Kya Khub Lagte ho ", while another one wrote, “My fave look!!". Many of her fans have also showered her with fire emojis in the comment section while appreciating her beauty.

A few days ago, Pragya shared another post on Instagram, enjoying her Monday blues. She was seen wearing a sky-blue dress and posing on the bed. The actress looked beautiful with a series of natural candids. In the last picture, she made a collage of four pictures where she was seen posing in different styles. She captioned the post, “Not another post about feeling blue (butterfly emoji) #MondayMood" The fans were in complete awe of their favourite actress’ cuteness and commented in the comment section. One user wrote, “Beauty inside out", while another one commented, “SPEACHLESS".

Pragya made her professional acting debut in 2014 with the bilingual thriller film Virattu/Dega. However, the actress made a name for herself after starring in the 2015 romantic war picture Kanche. The film was directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and starred Varun Tej and Nikitin Dheer in prominent roles. She later appeared in films such as Titoo MBA, Om Namo Venkatesaya, Nakshatram, and Akhanda.

The actress’ last credited film was Diamond Ratnababu’s action-drama film Son of India. The Telugu film was produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banners of Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and 24 Frames Factory. It also featured Mohan Babu, Meena, and Srikanth in the lead roles.

According to reports, she was also cast opposite Salman Khan in Antim, but in the final cut, her role was completely edited out.