This Bollywood Actor To Play Villain In Mahesh Babu-starrer SSMB 28? Here's What We Know

Mahesh Babu and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas have teamed up for the third time after Athadu and Khaleja. Their third film, tentatively titled SSMB 28, has created a lot of buzz on social media since its announcement. It will release on January 13, 2024, and amidst high excitement among Mahesh’s fans, a new piece of news will take their excitement a notch up.

According to the reports, Trivikram wants to rope in actor John Abraham for playing the role of villain. It is because the director wants to release SSMB 28 at the pan-India level. If John agrees to essay the antagonist in this film, the director will get an opportunity to release it in Hindi as well. The film is slated to release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu. Social media users will be looking forward to whether John gives the go-ahead to the film or not.

SSMB 28 has also dominated the headlines because of the alleged trouble between Trivikram and Mahesh. It was rumoured that Mahesh Babu wanted changes in the script and even demanded to re-shoot several scenes. However, the producer of SSMB 28, Naga Vamsi rubbished these rumours. He tweeted that if the rumour mongers can direct films like they spread rumours then the industry can benefit. The producer tweeted that the team wants SSMB 28 to be a sure-shot blockbuster and the audience can take their word on it. Vamsi requested the audience to let them work at their pace with peace. He reminded the audience that SSMB 28 is slated for a release in January 2024. Vamsi tweeted that the viewers should wait till May 31 to see what they have made.

If these gossip mongers can take a hike or make movies like they spread rumours, Industry can benefit. We want #SSMB28 to be a sure-shot Blockbuster and YOU TAKE OUR WORD ON IT. It would be better to let us work at our pace in peace ✌️ Remember it is Jan 2024 release film!… — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) April 27, 2023

Mahesh Babu’s next will reportedly be a mix of romance and action. The pre-interval portions will focus on the romantic portions while the second half will revolve around action-themed sequences. Besides SSMB 28, Mahesh Babu will collaborate with SS Rajamouli for a pan-India film touted to be an action-adventure drama. Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has penned the storyline of this film.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here