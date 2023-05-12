Title Of Mahesh Babu’s Next Leaked Before Official Announcement?

Die-hard Mahesh Babu fans are looking forward to the release of the Telugu superstar’s next film tentatively called SSMB28. The upcoming film is being touted as a big-budget entertainer and has generated interest in the industry. Now recent reports suggest that the makers of SSMB28 have zeroed in on a title. Reportedly, the Mahesh Babu-starrer will be called Amaravati Ki Atu Itu.

This latest development has increased the hype around SSMB28.

In March, Mahesh Babu announced that his upcoming film will hit the theatres next year. While sharing a terrific poster of his film, the 47-year-old revealed that SSMB28 will release across theatres on January 13, 2024. The poster showed Mahesh Babu wearing shades and smoking a cigarette while walking down the street. Fans have loved this no-nonsense avatar of Babu.

Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28 will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. SSMB28 marks the third collaboration between Babu and the filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. They have worked together on films such as Athadu and Khaleja in the past. Both these films went on to become hits. So, trade analysts are betting big on SSMB28.

Fans are also excited about the pairing of Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde. These two were previously cast in the 2019 blockbuster Maharashi. Apart from the lead actors, SSMB28 will also star Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Samyukhtha Menon, and Sreeleela in supporting roles.

SSMB28 has been bankrolled by S Radhakrishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Some reports indicate that the streaming rights of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28 have been acquired by OTT giant Netflix.

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest stars of the South film industry. His last film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, had done tremendous business at the ticket windows. The action drama collected over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office and further cemented Babu’s place in the industry.