Ugram’s Twitter Review: Allari Naresh The Only Saving Grace In This Boring Thriller?

Actor Allari Naresh’s Telugu film Ugram has opened to mixed and negative reviews from critics and audiences. Reviews for the film have started coming on Twitter and viewers have appreciated Naresh’s acting skills. But they disapproved of the film’s storyline and the way it was presented on screen. Have a look at some of the tweets describing your opinion regarding the film.

#Ugram A Mystery Thriller that had an interesting storyline and good setup but falters in terms of execution for the most part. There were a few good sequences that worked but unnecessary commercial elements and dull writing ruin the flow in places. Mediocre!Rating: 2.5/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) May 5, 2023

#Ugram starts off really well but loses its grip mid way through first half and struggles to keep you engaged throughout. Songs kill the flow and it becomes a little dragged with no thrilling investigation or twists. Naresh does really well with a weak script. Just okay 2.5/5 pic.twitter.com/BafldK7F1N— PushpaBhav (@ThaggedheeLe) May 4, 2023

#Ugram is a different attempt from @allarinaresh mainly the second half is excellent 👌. Action sequences are kickass. BGM is very haunting @SricharanPakala 😎😎 #vijaykanakamedala 🥳🥳🥳— saisrikar sharma (@saisrikardhava1) May 4, 2023

Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, Ugram narrates the story of an honest and brave policeman, Shiva Kumar (Allari Naresh). Shiva and his family meet with an accident, and due to this, he develops dementia. His family also goes missing. How Shiva finds his family forms the core theme of Ugram’s storyline. Besides Naresh, the film also stars Mirnaa Menon, Indraja, Sharath Lohithaswa, Shatru, and others. Ugram is produced by Shine Screens.

Naresh last acted in the film Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam directed by A.R. Mohan. This film revolved around the story of two school teachers who visit a distant village to persuade every villager to vote. After meeting the villagers both teachers take on the bigger task of helping them with their problems. Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam was appreciated for its theme and acting performances.

