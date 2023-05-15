Uorfi Javed Reveals She Was A 'Hopeless Romantic, Got Her Ex-lover’s Name Tattooed

Uorfi Javed is a social media sensation who is famously known for her risque outfits. Time and again, her fashion statements steal the limelight and instantly become the talk of the town. While a lot is written, critiqued, trolled and appreciated about her choice of outfits and her bold personality, little is known about Uorfi Javed’s love life.

Recently, Uorfi Javed appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast show and made quite some revelations. Not the one to shy away from speaking her mind, she revealed how the trolls do affect her once in a while. Often she feels that maybe she is “not good enough to be a good woman”, or is a “bad example” for the young generation. She also opened up about her ex-boyfriend.

On the podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, who is also known as Beer Biceps, Uorfi Javed revealed that she doesn’t want to get into a serious relationship because of her ex-boyfriend. Going into details, she said that her former lover cheated on her several times. The Bigg Boss OTT fame revealed that she had tattooed his name, while her ex-boyfriend fooled her by claiming that he got her birth date tattooed on him. She said that her birthday coincided with his father’s birthdate.

Uorfi Javed shared that earlier she was a “hopeless romantic” and now she is not. When the host, Ranveer Allahbadia asked her why, she responded that earlier she did not have the money, and now she does. As the host proceeded to the next set of questions for his show, he asked her to ‘move on to the next question’, very promptly the internet star took a jab at her ex-lover and said that she has “moved on.”

On the professional front, Uorfi Javed marked her debut in showbiz with Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania on Sony TV. Later, she was seen in TV serials like Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay too. It was her stint at Bigg Boss that shot her to stardom. She was last seen in Splitsvilla 14.