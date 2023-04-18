Upasana Konidela Shares Video Of Her Grandmother-In-Law Cooking Pulao For Her

Tollywood power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are currently over the moon. The duo is soon to welcome their firstborn into the world. Away from the chaos and humdrum of the city, the soon-to-be-parents jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate their babymoon. Now that Ram and Upasana have returned from their mini vacation, Upsana’s in-laws seem to be leaving no stone unturned to shower all their love on the would-be-mom. Recently, Upasana tweeted a lovely video of Ram Charan’s grandmother Anjana Devi preparing a yummy-looking pulao for her. The video has arrested the attention of social media users in no time.

“Sunday Pulao made with loads of love. What more can I ask for?” tweeted Upasana. The visual clip opens with Anjana Devi sitting on a chair. Just in front of her there lay a cooking pot where the pulao can be seen getting boiled. A bunch of coriander and mint leaves are captured inside another container.

Sunday Pulao made with loads of love ❤️. What more can I ask for. 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/EegIdtsU80— Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) April 16, 2023

Along with the rising steam of the rice, someone can be seen sprinkling a few coriander leaves to add flavour. Upon the instruction of Anjana Devi, the person also adds some mint leaves to the pulao to further enhance the taste. After the ingredients are added, the rice-cooking pot is covered with a lid for it to get perfectly boiled.

The Twitter population dropped their heartwarming reactions to the post. One of them called the entire process of cooking the dish to be a “wholesome moment,” while another quipped, “I am sure the major ingredient is ‘Lots of Love’.”

Wholesome moment 🩷— Bugs Bunny (@Bugsbunnyinsky) April 16, 2023

I am sure major ingredient is “Lots of Love “💕 😍— Vic Puli 🇮🇳🇬🇧 (@PuliVic) April 17, 2023

A third individual dropped multiple praises on Ram’s grandmother as they wrote, “Everyone should have a grandmother like Anjanamma garu. Such a down-to-earth human. Love the way she shares her love for her grandchildren and children. You are all very blessed to have her in your family. Stay blessed amma with good health always.”

Every one should have grandmother like anjanamma garu.. Such a down to earth human.. Love u amma😍❤💕💖love the way she shares her love to her grandchildren and children.. U are all very blessed to her in your family… Stay blessed amma with good health always ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤— deepa raj (@deepara62042999) April 16, 2023

Earlier, Upsana in an interview with Humans of Bombay shared that she feels lucky not to have given into societal demands of having a baby, just a few years into marriage. “I am very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves,” said Upasana.

