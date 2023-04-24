Veteran Actor Sarath Babu Critical After Multi-organ Failure

Veteran actor Sarath Babu, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and a few Hindi films, was admitted to the AIG hospital in Hyderabad due to his critical condition. According to the sources, Sarath Babu was in Bengaluru until last week. After his condition kept deteriorating, the actor was rushed to Hyderabad for better treatment.

The South Carolina superstar is currently being treated for multi-organ failure and is said to be in critical condition. There were reports that Sarath Babu contracted sepsis, which further impacted the functioning of the kidneys, lungs, liver, and other organs. There have been reports that reveal that Sarath Babu has been put on ventilator support. This is Sarath Babu’s second hospitalisation in recent weeks. Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital in Chennai.

Sepsis is also known as blood poisoning, and it’s a response of the immune system to an infection. If it is not treated on time, it can lead to multi-organ failure and be fatal.

Sarath Babu wanted to become a police officer but couldn’t join the service due to an eyesight problem. However, fate had other plans for him, and now he has a 50-year career in film. Sarath Babu has been a part of more than 230 films and has won nine Nandi Awards for best acting in supporting roles.

Sarath Babu was born Satyam Babu Dixithulu. He made his acting debut in the Telugu movie Rama Rajyam in 1973. He made his debut in Tamil cinema four years later, in 1977, with K. Balachander’s film Pattina Pravesam.

Following his depiction of Venkatachalam in K. Balachander’s 1978 film Nizhal Nijamagiradhu, he rose to prominence in the Tamil cinema industry.

With Hariharan’s 1979 film Sarapancharam, he made his film debut in the Malayalam film industry. He first had the opportunity to work on the Kannada film Tulasidala in 1984.

His last Telugu film was Vakeel Saab in 2021, which starred Pawan Kalyan as the lead. The film was directed by Venu Sriram. His last Tamil film was Ramanan Purushothama’s Vasantha Mullai in 2023.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here