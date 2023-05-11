Veteran Actor Suman Talwar Announces Comeback To Politics, Hints At Joining TDP

Veteran South Indian actor Suman Talwar, who began his acting career in the 1977 Tamil film Neechal Kulam, is now one of the most famous actors in the entertainment industry. He recently announced that he will actively enter politics again, reported IANS. He also mentioned his support for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana. According to the report, Suman announced the same at a programme in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Although, the Sitaara actor did not reveal the party he will join in Andhra but hinted that he may rejoin Telugu Desam Party (TDP), where he began his political career.

Suman joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004, after his foray into politics in 1999 but later distanced himself after he was not given any key position in the party.

He recently defended superstar Rajinikanth over his remark made at the birth centenary celebration of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao at Vijayawada, last month. In his speech, Rajinikanth praised the TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu which received strong reactions from the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Supporting his Sivaji: The Boss co-actor, Suman stated that there was nothing wrong in Rajinikanth’s speech and he had not demeaned any party or leader. He also mentioned that the Darbar actor spoke the truth about Naidu and his work where he played a key role to transform and develop Hyderabad into an IT hub.

top videos

Suman also added that it is common to witness ups and downs in politics and agreed that some mistakes happened during Chandrababu Naidu’s regime in the state.

Suman Talwar was last seen in the 2015 film Gabbar Is Back starring Akshay Kumar. He has acted in 700 films in 10 languages in a career spanning 45 years. The 63-year-old is mainly known for his work in Telugu and Tamil films.