Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 Concept Poster Released On His 34th Birthday

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his 34th birthday on Tuesday. On the special day, fans got a glimpse of his upcoming film, tentatively titled VD12. The makers released the concept poster for the movie which is currently garnering everyone’s attention. The producers of VD12, Sithara Entertainments tweeted the concept poster on their official page and wrote, “A tale of every spy can end up being a conspiracy theory. But their truth can never be disregarded! Wishing our Rowdy, The Vijay Deverakonda, a very Happy Birthday from team VD12". Take a look at the poster:

A tale of every spy can end up being a conspiracy theory. But their truth can never be disregarded!🎖🔥Wishing our Rowdy, THE #VijayDeverakonda, a very Happy Birthday from team #VD12 ✨#HBDTHEVijayDeverakonda ⭐️@TheDeverakonda @anirudhofficial @sreeleela14 @gowtam19… pic.twitter.com/rumG6AEMAs — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) May 9, 2023

The poster features a half of a drawing of Vijay Deverakonda’s face, which has been processed through a shredder and put together. Along with this, a quote is also written in the poster, which says, “I don’t know where I belong, to tell you who I betrayed - Anonymous Spy." The poster also wishes Vijay a happy birthday.

Seeing the poster his fans got excited. One of the users commented, “OMG," while another wrote, “Poster design is too good," and “Super," said a third user.

According to reports, VD12 is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a spy in the film who will either be betrayed or betray another. Apart from him, the movie will also star Sreeleela as the female lead, and it is backed jointly by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya.

Anirudh Ravichander will score the soundtrack for the movie. The shooting will begin in June and the other details related to VD12 are still under wraps. Meanwhile, the team attended the puja ceremony for the film, which was held last week.

Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut with the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Liger alongside Ananya Panday.

Apart from VD12, the actor also has the upcoming Telugu-language romantic comedy film Kushi in the pipeline. The movie is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. It is scheduled to be released on September 1.

