Virupaksha Box Office Day 4: Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Crosses 50-crore Mark

Virupaksha, which stars Sai Dharam Tej, has been making waves at the box office. The film is directed by debutant Karthik Varma Dandu. It has received positive reviews from the public and critics. Virupaksha, in just four days of its release, crossed the Rs 50 crore-mark at the box office. It is maintaining its record-breaking run even on weekdays. The film was released on April 21, 2023, and had a great opening on its first day. Virupaksha collected around Rs 7.4 crore on day one.

The film’s story revolves around a small village, where mysterious deaths have occurred due to some people engaging in occult activities. After these deaths, the villagers are scared, and their search for the culprit begins.

According to reviews, Virupaksha has received appreciation for its compelling plot, top-notch acting, and stunning visuals. Throughout its runtime, the film has been successful in keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Karthik Varma Dandu has done a fantastic job in bringing out the best in the actors and crew and creating a top-notch film.

Sai Dharam Tej plays the lead role in the film, while Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead. The supporting cast includes Sunil, Rajeev Kanakala, Brahmaji, Ravi Krishna, Abhinav Gomatam, Kamal Kamaraju, Sai Chand, Ajay, and Chatrapathi Sekhar, all of whom have played crucial roles in the film.

The music and the background score of Virupaksha have garnered a lot of admiration from the audience. The music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, which has elevated the film to a whole new level. The cinematography, which is breathtaking and adds a touch of realism to the film, is done by Shamdat Sainudeen.

Sai Dharam Tej, who is renowned for his versatile acting abilities, gives a stellar performance in the movie. The audience has loved his role, and the critics have also appreciated him in their reviews. Samyuktha Menon has also performed admirably and has demonstrated strong acting potential.

