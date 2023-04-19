Virupaksha’s Pre-Release Business Promises A Good Start To This Sai Dharam Tej Film

The upcoming pan-India film Virupaksha is all set to hit the big screen on April 21. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film stars Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, and Sunil in the leading roles. Penned by Sukumar, the film is based on unsolved mystical elements occurring in a village named Rudravanam. Virupaksha, which is expected to make good business at the box office, has already established its hype in Telugu-speaking states. This movie has done the highest pre-release business in Sai Dharam Tej’s career so far. Virupaksha’s pre-release business figures are as follows: Rs 7 crore in Hyderabad, Rs 8.5 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 0.70 crore in Nellore and Rs 3.7 crore in Rayalaseema, Rs 19.20 crore altogether in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Rs 1.50 crore in Karnataka and the rest of India. The break-even target of the film is valued at Rs 23 crore.

Produced by BVNS Prasad under the label Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, Virupaksha is going to be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. With music by B Ajaneesh Loknath, the cinematography of the film is handled by Shamdat Sainudeen.

Touted to be an action-thriller, the censor board has given the film an ‘A’ certificate to the film, owing to its thrilling and terror elements. Some days back, the makers of the film attended the pre-release event in Vijayawada and Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and promoted the film in a grand manner.

The teaser of the film was released a few days back and garnered huge traction among the audience. So far, it has received 5.2 million views. Now, it will be exciting to see how the film is going to perform at the box office.

Sai Dharam Tej is best known for films including Jawaan, Republic, and Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham. His other releases include Nakshatram, Thikka, Winner, Solo Brathuke So Better, and Intelligent. Besides Virupaksha, he is also going to be seen in Samuthirakani’s directorial PKSDT.

