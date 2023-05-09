Why Ram Gopal Varma Considers The Kerala Story A ‘True Pan-Indian Film’

Controversial film The Kerala Story has been a centre of criticism for its initial claim that 32,000 women in Kerala converted to Islam and joined ISIS in Syria. It hit the cinemas on May 5 and has received mixed reviews from the audience. Even as the film continues to run in cinemas, many have said that the film reeks of propaganda. Some have even called for a ban on the film. Amid all this, director Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the film and called it a true pan-Indian film.

The director said it because the cast and crew of The Kerala Story are from different parts of the country. He wrote in the tweet, “A Tamil/Malayali girl playing the lead, a Gujrati producer, a Bengali director, a Hindi film now a blockbuster in all languages… A true pan-Indian film.”

A Tamil/Malyali girl playing the lead , a Gujrati producer , a bengali director, a Hindi film now a BLOCKBUSTER in all languages ..A TRUE PAN INDIAN FILM #TheKeralaStory— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 8, 2023

The film is headlined by Adah Sharma. It has been bankrolled by Vipul Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen. The Kerala Story was mired in controversy over its claim that 32,000 women from Kerala were recruited by the terror group ISIS. It was later removed from the trailer of the film. On Monday, Shabana Azmi reacted to those seeking a banning on the film.

“Those who speak of banning The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra-constitutional authority,” she wrote in a tweet.

Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority .— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 8, 2023

A day after the film was banned in West Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government, the Uttar Pradesh government announced the film to be tax-free in the state. The Kerala Story has also been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The film is currently going strong at the box office as it collected Rs 8.03 crore on its opening day and is estimated to earn around Rs 16 crore at the domestic box office on Day 3. Taking the total collection of the film to Rs 35.26 crore in India. The film will have its worldwide release on May 12.

