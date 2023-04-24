Will Akhil’s Next Agent Be A Gamechanger For The Akkineni Clan?

The pre-release event for the upcoming film Agent, starring Akhil Akkineni, was held in Warangal, with the entire cast and crew in attendance and Nagarjuna as the chief guest. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and is scheduled to be released on April 28. Director Surender Reddy expressed confidence in the film, citing its spy genre, Akhil’s physical transformation, and his performance as reasons why audiences will enjoy it.

Earlier this week, the trailer for Agent was released, showcasing visually impressive action scenes with high production values from director Surender Reddy and AK Entertainment. The pre-release event for the film will take place today in Warangal, with Akkineni Nagarjuna as the chief guest, adding to the event’s grandeur. The event will be held at Raghuleela Maidanam in Ursu Gutta at 6 pm.

After the release of the impressive trailer, expectations for Agent are sky-high. The presence of Malayalam star Mammootty is likely to be a significant draw for the film. The music and background score by Hip Hop Tamizha is also expected to be good. In the meantime, the pre-release event tonight is expected to be exciting.

Nagarjuna praised the team of “Agent" and expressed gratitude towards director Surender Reddy for effectively utilizing Akhil’s energy in the film. He expressed confidence in the movie’s success, citing the support of Telugu audiences for good genre films. Additionally, he thanked Malayalam Superstar Mammootty for his contribution to the film, including his dubbing work despite recently losing his mother.

Nagarjuna also praised his son’s performance in the film. He stated that Akhil has always been a very energetic and active child, and this energy has been put to good use by the director, Surender Reddy.

Akhil also shared his dedication to the film, saying that he has spent two and a half years of his life on it, which has made him mentally stronger. The female lead in the film is played by Sakshi Vaidya, and the music is composed by Hip Hop Thamiza.

The last films to feature the Akkinenis in leading roles did not do well. Nagarjuna’s The Ghost and Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You, both had bombed at the box office. It remains to be seen if Akhil can break the streak.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here