With Latest Pics, Actress Krithi Shetty Proves She's Epitome Of Grace

Telugu actress Krithi Shetty is the epitome of grace and often makes audiences spellbound. Recently, the actress dropped a few pictures in a traditional ensemble that makes fans go weak in the knees. In the pictures, the actress donned a lehenga featuring a cowl neck with a matching dupatta. With a penchant for ethnic wear, she effortlessly blends elegance with a dash of style and comfort.

The actress accessorised her outfit with a pair of earrings and a choker necklace. Krithi upped the glamour quotient with her fashion choices. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “The glow from within + some highlighter”.

This time, the actress opted for mascara-laden eyelashes, kajal, highlighter, blush, drawn eyebrows, and a shade of pink lipstick. Krithi completed her look with open wavy tresses. Fans chimed in the comments to praise her stunning looks.

A few days ago, the actress dropped a string of pictures that exuded a dose of allure, and the way she carries herself is worth praising. She wore a saree and looked like a goddess. Her unique fashion choices and glamorous personality make her stand out from others.

On the work front, Krithi Shetty is best known for films like Super 30, Uppena, and Shyam Singha Roy. Some of her other notable projects include Bangarraju, The Warriorr, Macherla Niyojakavargam, and more. Krithi Shetty even received a Best Female Debut Award for her box-office hit Uppena.

Now, the actress has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Icon, Ajayante Random Moshanam, Genie, Thalapathy 68, and an untitled film with Karthi.

Krithi Shetty made her acting debut with the Hindi film Super 30. While she was last seen in the 2023 Indian political action thriller film Custody. Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film hit the big screen on May 12, this year. Backed by Srinivasa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screens, the film opened to mixed responses from audiences and critics alike.

The film also stars Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Arvind Swamy in the leading roles. Actors including Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, Sampath Raj, Premji, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath are also seen in pivotal roles.