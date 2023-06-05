The Idol Releases in India; Where To Watch HBO Show That Created Stir For Nude, Sex Scenes At Cannes

The much talked-about HBO series, The Idol, is streaming already. Prior to its premiere, the show was screened at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival and features Jennie from BLACKPINK, The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and Troye Sivan, among others in pivotal roles. It is a new TV series on HBO about a pop singer’s comeback. Director Sam Levinson, during an interaction with Rolling Stone, said that he believes the show is meant to be provocative and thinks that criticism indicates it will be popular. Levinson took over as director after the previous director left due to “creative changes."

According to Rolling Stone magazine’s report in March, the series, under the direction of Sam Levinson, the creator of HBO’s popular show Euphoria, hit setbacks. It had to be rewritten and reshot to include more sexual content and nudity. That apart, the plot was refocused to give The Weeknd, who is both a creator and star of the show, a more prominent role.

Lily-Rose Depp plays the role of pop singer Jocelyn in The Idol, while Tesfaye plays Tedros, a nightclub impresario in Los Angeles who is Jocelyn’s love interest and is later revealed to be a secret cult leader. The series is set to premiere on June 4. Following the screening of the first two episodes at the Cannes Film Festival, critics commented on the show’s provocative sex scenes and nudity.

If you’re wondering where to watch The Idol in India, we have an answer for you! The show is streaming on JioCinema already. The series will comprise six episodes, with each episode running for approximately an hour. Check out the tweet here:

Welcome to the dark side of desire, talent and Hollywood.The series premiere of The Idol streams tomorrow at 6:30 AM, exclusively on #JioCinema#TheIdol #TheIdolOnJioCinema #HBOOnJioCinema pic.twitter.com/uN4704Yefh — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 4, 2023

However, this it’s an international show, one will need to subscrbe to JioCinema Premium to watch it.