This OTT Platform And Meta Gives Creators A Stage To Showcase Their Talent On Hip Hop India

To celebrate India’s street dancing culture, Amazon miniTV recently launched India’s firstever Hip Hop based dance reality show - Hip Hop India. The streaming service, in collaboration with Meta’s Born on Instagram program, has invited creators to compete as contenders in the show. The aim is to give creators another stage to showcase their talent and grow their following, and for the show to reach a wider audience.

Collaborating with eminent content creators like Funcho, Adil Khan and Cuty Beauty Khan, Hip Hop India judges Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi created significant buzz for the reality show, urging the talents to participate and showcase their groovy dance moves. As a part of this, the streaming service has set the stage for 6 creators from Meta’s ‘Born on Instagram’ program to extensively participate in the show, surpassing the basic auditions round. As part of this partnership, Amazon miniTV earlier had collaborated with the Norwegian dance group Quickstyle for its Suniel Shetty starrer action series Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega and also for its much-adored series Gutar Gu.

Commenting on this creative endeavor, Aruna Daryanani, Director & Business Head, Amazon miniTV said “Social media content creators have a unique way of connecting with their audience with relatable and innovative content. With our strong partnership with Meta, we have been able to get such talented creators to participate in India’s biggest Hip Hop dance reality show – Hip Hop India on Amazon miniTV. This partnership will hopefully also inspire more street dancers in India to come at the forefront to display their raw talent.”

“As part of our investment in the creator economy, we’re working with several partners to find opportunities for creators to grow and be discovered. The stage set by Amazon miniTV will help those creators who’re already showcasing their talent in hip-hop. Furthermore, this is a classic case of a partner finding more use cases for our suite of products & programs, and we’re glad for the partnership with Amazon for it.” said, Paras Sharma, Director and Head of Content and Community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta).

Helmed by Amazon miniTV with the aim of promoting and preserving the urban street culture, Hip Hop India is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV, for free within the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV.