Tina Datta On Hospitalisation: 'I Am Doing Better Than Before'

Television actress Tina Datta is counting her blessings after facing a health scare during the shoot of her daily soap Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. On Friday, the Uttaran fame shared a health update on Instagram, informing fans that she had to be hospitalized. Even though she refrained from divulging details about her medical condition, Tina confirmed she has now been discharged and is recuperating. The actress continued to thank her loyal well-wishers for showering her with constant love and support throughout the upheaval.

Tina Datta admitted the past few days have been nothing but tough but added she’s doing better than before. In a lengthy note addressed to her fans the actress articulated, “The past few days have been tough. Ought to my health, I was hospitalized. But amidst all these upheavals, I count my blessings for all the love you guys have poured on me." The actress expressed feeling grateful for everyone who prayed for a speedy recovery. She added, “To everyone who was worried about my health, sent prayers, and checked on me."

Moreover, Tina concluded the note by thanking her fans from the bottom of her heart. She continued, “Tribe Tina, I will be forever grateful! I have been discharged and am doing better than before. Dil se shukriyaa (Thank you from my heart)! Love, Tinzi." Take a look:

https://instagram.com/stories/tinadatta/3146702917038193028?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng==

Tina Datta’s health scare

According to Bollywood Hungama, Tina’s health deteriorated while shooting a crucial scene of Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. If the report is to be believed, the television star was quickly rushed to the hospital to get treated for her discomfort.

Tina Datta became a household name for essaying the role of Ichcha in the daily soap Uttaran. After this, she played the lead protagonist in the mythological serial Karmaphal Daata Shani and the paranormal romance show Daayan. Her fame quickly catapulted post her stint as a contestant in Bigg Boss 16. She finished in eighth place with India’s rap sensation MC Stan lifting the winner’s trophy. Currently, Tina plays the female protagonist Surili on Sony TV’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum which is the Indian adaptation of the Turkish show Istanbullu Gelin. Actor Jay Bhanushali appears as the male lead in the serial.