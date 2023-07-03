Tom Cruise Birthday: 61 Facts About Hollywood Superstar As He Turns 61

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TOM CRUISE: There are only a few actors that have the star power and charm that Hollywood’s icon Tom Cruise has. From being a heartthrob to being an action-packed hero, the actor has done it all. Beginning his career in 1981, the Mission: Impossible star has given some of the most heart-thumping hits over his career. It is all thanks to his magnetic charism and undeniable talent that he has been able to pull off an unmatched career of blockbusters.

As the Hollywood superstar turns 61, let us celebrate the day by looking back on his life. There might be facets you did not know about. Here are 61 facts about Tom Cruise: