Tom Holland To Take A Year Off From Acting After New Series 'Broke Him'

Tom Holland is planning to take a year-long hiatus from acting after experiencing a tough time during the shoot of his upcoming series The Crowded Room. In this Apple TV’s psychological thriller offering, the Hollywood actor essays the role of Danny Sullivan, a man arrested in connection to a shocking crime. During an interview with Extra, the actor revealed the show shoot “ended up breaking him internally, affecting his mental health."

Though he enjoyed filming the show, Tom Holland said he feels drained and believes he deserves a well-earned break. The actor who also donned the hat of a producer for the show, explained the added responsibility only ended up increasing the level of pressure. “It was a tough time, for sure. We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before,” he said.

Tom Holland explained how The Crowded Room became a massive “learning curve” especially as a producer but the tough time has got to him. “I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was,” added Tom. The actor explained he still lives by the idea that working hard is good work. “But then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where sort of was like, ‘I need to have a break.’”

While talking about what he feels about the series premiere date drawing close, Tom said he is “excited” to watch how The Crowded Room turns out in the end. However, he is sure that their, “hard work wasn’t in vain.”

Created by Akiva Goldsman, the plot of the show draws inspiration from the 1981 non-fictional novel, The Minds of Billy Milligan, the story of the first man in the US who was acquitted of a heinous crime by pleading dissociative identity disorder. Set in Manhattan, the series aims to highlight a fictional investigation of a young man who gets booked for a shocking crime. But things take an unlikely twist when the man’s strange past becomes an unsolvable mystery and investigators race against time to find the truth before the criminal strikes again.

Besides Tom Holland, the show also features Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum in lead roles. The first three episodes of the show premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 9. The remaining seven episodes of the show will air weekly every Friday until July 28.