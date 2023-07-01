July Birthdays: From Bollywood, South Cinema, and Hollywood to Cricketers, Celebrities Born This Month

JULY BIRTHDAYS: July is a month filled with star power, as it marks the birthdays of several notable actors and cricketers. From the enchanting Rhea Chakraborty and the charismatic Ranveer Singh to the mesmerizing Katrina Kaif and the globally adored Priyanka Chopra, this month brings forth a stellar lineup of Bollywood icons. Joining them in the spotlight are the talented Bhumi Pednekar, the soulful Sukhwinder Singh, and the versatile Suriya. Not to be outshined, the silver screen welcomes Kriti Sanon, Kubra Sait, Rahul Bose, and Mugdha Godse.

Celebrations continue with the dashing Dulquer Salmaan, the graceful Huma Qureshi, and the powerhouse performer Dhanush.

On the cricketing front, July also honours legends like MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, and the fierce Smriti Mandhana. As we pay tribute to these extraordinary individuals, July becomes a month brimming with talent and excitement.

JULY 1

Rhea Chakraborty is an Indian actress and VJ. She started her career as a VJ on MTV India

Sudesh Bhosle, playback singer

Pt. Hari Prasad Chaurasia, music director and classical flautist

Liv Tyler, American actress

Carl Lewis, American former track and field athlete

JULY 2

Pavan Malhotra, actor who works in Hindi films and television alongside Punjabi and few Telugu films

Katherine Brunt, English woman cricketer

JULY 3

Harbhajan Singh, retired Indian cricketer and commentator

Bharti Singh, comedian and television personality

Tigmanshu Dhulia, actor

Tom Cruise, American actor

Sir Richard Hadlee, former New Zealand cricketer

JULY 4

Neena Gupta, actress and television director who works in Hindi films and television along with two Malayalam films.

JULY 5

P.V. Sindhu, Indian professional badminton player

Javed Ali, playback singer

Mumtaj, Tamil actress

Zayed khan, actor

John Wright, former New Zealand cricketer

JULY 6

Ranveer Singh, one of the highest-paid Indian actors. He has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012.

Dalai Lama, spiritual guru

Shweta Tripathi, actor

Siddhanth Kapoor, actor

Aamna Sharif, actor

Sylvester Stallone, actor

Makhaya Ntini, former South African cricketer

JULY 7

MS Dhoni, first cricketer to be a winning captain of all three major ICC trophies - 2007 World Twenty20, 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Devdutt Padikkal, cricketer

Kailash Kher, singer

Manjot Singh, actor

JULY 8

Sourav Ganguly is a former Indian cricketer and commentator.

Revathi, actress, director

Neetu Singh, actress

Baba Aparajith, cricketer

JULY 9

Sangeeta Bijlani, actress and model who is known for winning the title of Femina Miss India 1980.

Tom Hanks, American actor, filmmaker

Urvashi Dholakia, TV actress

Shaun Marsh, Australian cricketer

BJ Watling, New Zealand cricketer

Venkatapathy Raju, former cricketer, commentator

JULY 10

Sunil Gavaskar, former Indian cricketer and commentator

Raghav Juyal, dancer, choreographer, actor and television host

Alok Nath, actor

Scott Styris, former New Zealand cricketer, commentator

JULY 11

Kumar Gaurav, former actor who worked in Hindi cinema

Manav Gohil, actor

Paras Chhabra, actor and reality television personality

JULY 12

Sanjay Manjrekar, former Indian cricketer and commentator.

Evelyn Sharma, actress

Munaf Patel, cricketer

Vinay Pathak, actor

JULY 13

Faf du Plessis, South African cricketer and former captain of the South Africa national cricket team.

Asim Riaz, model and actor

JULY 15

David Hussey, former Australian cricketer

JULY 16

Katrina Kaif, one of the highest-paid actresses

Shaun Pollock, former South African cricketer and commentator

Aamna Sharif, TV actress

Dhanraj Pillay, Hockey legend

JULY 17

Ravi Kishan, actor, politician, film producer and television personality.

Zarina Wahab, former actress

JULY 18

Priyanka Chopra, actress and producer. The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, she is one of highest-paid actresses.

Bhumi Pednekar, actress who works in Hindi films.

Smriti Mandhana, Indian woman cricketer.

Ishan Kishan, cricketer

Sukhwinder Singh, singer

Manan Vohra, cricketer

Vin Diesel, American actor, producer

Dennis Lillee, former Australian cricketer

Carlos Brathwaite, West Indies cricketer

JULY 19

Roger Binny, former Indian cricketer who is the incumbent president of Board of Control for Cricket in India

Sreejita De, TV actress

Dilhara Fernando, Sri Lankan cricketer

JULY 20

Naseeruddin Shah, multi-talented actor who has won numerous awards, including three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards and the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival.

Shefali Shah, actress

Naman Ojha, cricketer

Gracy Singh, actress

Joon Park G.O.D, South Korean rapper

S. J. Surya, Tamil actor, director

Debasis Mohanty, former cricketer

JULY 21

Jason Roy, an English cricketer who represents Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League

Barry Richards, former South African cricketer

Ashish Chaudhary, actor

JULY 22

Selena Gomez, American singer, actress, producer, and businesswoman

Armaan Malik, singer

Nuwan Kulasekara, Sri Lankan cricketer

Trent Boult, New Zealand cricketer

JULY 23

Suriya, is one of the highest paid Tamil actors.

Himesh Reshammiya, playback singer, music director, songwriter, film & music producer and actor.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian cricketer

Mohan Agashe, actor

Meghna Mishra, playback singer

Milind Gunaji, actor

Graham Gooch, former England cricketer

Daniel Radcliffe, English actor

JULY 24

Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, is an American actress, dancer and singer.

Iulia Vantur, actress known for Radhe, Race 3 and Sultan.

Manoj Kumar, veteran actor

Pankaj Advani, Indian billiards and professional snooker player

JULY 25

Raageshwari Loomba, actress, singer and television personality.

JULY 26

Mick Jagger, English singer and songwriter

Mahika Sharma, actress

Jugal Hansraj, actor

Mugdha Godse, actress

JULY 27

Kriti Sanon, actress who works in Hindi and Telugu-language films

Kubra Sait, actress

Rahul Bose, actor

Allan Border, former Australian cricketer

Vinay Pathak, actor

Jonty Rhodes, former South African cricketer

JULY 28

Dulquer Salmaan, actor, playback singer and producer who predominantly works in Malayalam films in addition to Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies.

Huma Qureshi, actress, model and producer.

Dhanush, actor, producer, director, lyricist and playback singer who predominantly works in Tamil cinema.

Ayesha Jhulka, actress

Garry Sobers, former West Indies cricketer

JULY 29

Sanjay Dutt, actor who works in Hindi cinema.

Anup Jalota, singer, musician

Elli Avram, actress

Hard Kaur, rapper and hip hop singer

JULY 30

Sonu Sood, actor, film producer, model, humanitarian, and philanthropist who works in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films.

Sonu Nigam, singer

James Anderson, English cricketer

Wayne Parnell, South African cricketer

Arnold Schwarzenegger, American actor

Mahaakshay Chakraborty, actor

Aakanksha Singh, actress

JULY 31

Kiara Advani, actress, who works in Hindi and Telugu language movies.

