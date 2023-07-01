CHANGE LANGUAGE
July Birthdays: From Bollywood, South Cinema, and Hollywood to Cricketers, Celebrities Born This Month
6-MIN READ

July Birthdays: From Bollywood, South Cinema, and Hollywood to Cricketers, Celebrities Born This Month

Curated By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 06:30 IST

Mumbai, India

July Birthdays: Here's a look at famous personalities born in July.

July Birthdays: Here’s a look at famous personalities born in July. (Images: Instagram)

From Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Suriya, Kriti Sanon, Dulquer Salmaan, Dhanush, to MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, and Smriti Mandhana, here’s list of birthdays in July

JULY BIRTHDAYS: July is a month filled with star power, as it marks the birthdays of several notable actors and cricketers. From the enchanting Rhea Chakraborty and the charismatic Ranveer Singh to the mesmerizing Katrina Kaif and the globally adored Priyanka Chopra, this month brings forth a stellar lineup of Bollywood icons. Joining them in the spotlight are the talented Bhumi Pednekar, the soulful Sukhwinder Singh, and the versatile Suriya. Not to be outshined, the silver screen welcomes Kriti Sanon, Kubra Sait, Rahul Bose, and Mugdha Godse.

Celebrations continue with the dashing Dulquer Salmaan, the graceful Huma Qureshi, and the powerhouse performer Dhanush.

On the cricketing front, July also honours legends like MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, and the fierce Smriti Mandhana. As we pay tribute to these extraordinary individuals, July becomes a month brimming with talent and excitement.

JULY 1

Rhea Chakraborty looks gorgeous in a yellow pre-draped saree. (Image: Instagram)

Rhea Chakraborty is an Indian actress and VJ. She started her career as a VJ on MTV India

  • Sudesh Bhosle, playback singer
  • Pt. Hari Prasad Chaurasia, music director and classical flautist
  • Liv Tyler, American actress
  • Carl Lewis, American former track and field athlete

JULY 2

Pavan Malhotra, actor who works in Hindi films and television alongside Punjabi and few Telugu films

  • Katherine Brunt, English woman cricketer

JULY 3

Former Indian Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh, retired Indian cricketer and commentator

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa seen with their son. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Bharti Singh, comedian and television personality

  • Tigmanshu Dhulia, actor
  • Tom Cruise, American actor
  • Sir Richard Hadlee, former New Zealand cricketer

JULY 4

Neena Gupta. (Image: Instagram)

Neena Gupta, actress and television director who works in Hindi films and television along with two Malayalam films.

JULY 5

Badminton player PV Sindhu with PM Narendra Modi. (Image: Instagram)

P.V. Sindhu, Indian professional badminton player

  • Javed Ali, playback singer
  • Mumtaj, Tamil actress
  • Zayed khan, actor
  • John Wright, former New Zealand cricketer

JULY 6

Ranveer Singh with wife Deepika Padukone. (Image: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh, one of the highest-paid Indian actors. He has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012.

  • Dalai Lama, spiritual guru
  • Shweta Tripathi, actor
  • Siddhanth Kapoor, actor
  • Aamna Sharif, actor
  • Sylvester Stallone, actor
  • Makhaya Ntini, former South African cricketer

JULY 7

MS Dhoni (right) with Hardik Pandya. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

MS Dhoni, first cricketer to be a winning captain of all three major ICC trophies - 2007 World Twenty20, 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

  • Devdutt Padikkal, cricketer
  • Kailash Kher, singer
  • Manjot Singh, actor

JULY 8

Sourav Ganguly (Twitter)

Sourav Ganguly is a former Indian cricketer and commentator.

  • Revathi, actress, director
  • Neetu Singh, actress
  • Baba Aparajith, cricketer

JULY 9

Sangeeta Bijlani seen at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sangeeta Bijlani, actress and model who is known for winning the title of Femina Miss India 1980.

  • Tom Hanks, American actor, filmmaker
  • Urvashi Dholakia, TV actress
  • Shaun Marsh, Australian cricketer
  • BJ Watling, New Zealand cricketer
  • Venkatapathy Raju, former cricketer, commentator

JULY 10

Sunil Gavaskar (Twitter Image)

Sunil Gavaskar, former Indian cricketer and commentator

  • Raghav Juyal, dancer, choreographer, actor and television host
  • Alok Nath, actor
  • Scott Styris, former New Zealand cricketer, commentator

JULY 11

Kumar Gaurav with dad Rajendra Kumar. 

Kumar Gaurav, former actor who worked in Hindi cinema

  • Manav Gohil, actor
  • Paras Chhabra, actor and reality television personality

JULY 12

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar (Twitter/@sanjaymanjrekar)

Sanjay Manjrekar, former Indian cricketer and commentator.

  • Evelyn Sharma, actress
  • Munaf Patel, cricketer
  • Vinay Pathak, actor

JULY 13

RCB captain Faf du Plessis (Sportzpics)

Faf du Plessis, South African cricketer and former captain of the South Africa national cricket team.

  • Asim Riaz, model and actor

JULY 15

  • David Hussey, former Australian cricketer

JULY 16

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021.

Katrina Kaif, one of the highest-paid actresses

  • Shaun Pollock, former South African cricketer and commentator
  • Aamna Sharif, TV actress
  • Dhanraj Pillay, Hockey legend

JULY 17

Ravi Kishan is an actor and a MP.

Ravi Kishan, actor, politician, film producer and television personality.

  • Zarina Wahab, former actress

JULY 18

Priyanka Chopra on The Zoe Report cover

Priyanka Chopra, actress and producer. The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, she is one of highest-paid actresses.

Bhumi Pednekar. (Image: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar, actress who works in Hindi films.

Smriti Mandhana (Twitter/@RCBTweets)

Smriti Mandhana, Indian woman cricketer.

Ishan Kishan. (Image: SPORTZPICS)

  • Ishan Kishan, cricketer
  • Sukhwinder Singh, singer
  • Manan Vohra, cricketer
  • Vin Diesel, American actor, producer
  • Dennis Lillee, former Australian cricketer
  • Carlos Brathwaite, West Indies cricketer

JULY 19

BCCI president Roger Binny (IPL/BCCI)

Roger Binny, former Indian cricketer who is the incumbent president of Board of Control for Cricket in India

Srijita De is all set to marry Michael Blohm-Pape this month. (Images: Instagram)

  • Sreejita De, TV actress
  • Dilhara Fernando, Sri Lankan cricketer

JULY 20

Naseeruddin Shah. (Image: Instagram)

Naseeruddin Shah, multi-talented actor who has won numerous awards, including three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards and the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival.

  • Shefali Shah, actress
  • Naman Ojha, cricketer
  • Gracy Singh, actress
  • Joon Park G.O.D, South Korean rapper
  • S. J. Surya, Tamil actor, director
  • Debasis Mohanty, former cricketer

JULY 21

Jason Roy played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. (Image: SPORTZPICS)

Jason Roy, an English cricketer who represents Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League

  • Barry Richards, former South African cricketer
  • Ashish Chaudhary, actor

JULY 22

Selena Gomez looks back at ‘blondie Sel’ as she welcomes summer with a hot bikini picture. (Image: Instagram)

Selena Gomez, American singer, actress, producer, and businesswoman

  • Armaan Malik, singer
  • Nuwan Kulasekara, Sri Lankan cricketer
  • Trent Boult, New Zealand cricketer

JULY 23

Saravanan Sivakumar, known by his stage name Suriya, is an actor and film producer. (Image: Instagram)

Suriya, is one of the highest paid Tamil actors.

Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia Kapoor. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Himesh Reshammiya, playback singer, music director, songwriter, film & music producer and actor.

Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image: SPORTZPICS)

Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian cricketer

  • Mohan Agashe, actor
  • Meghna Mishra, playback singer
  • Milind Gunaji, actor
  • Graham Gooch, former England cricketer
  • Daniel Radcliffe, English actor

JULY 24

Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala. 

Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, is an American actress, dancer and singer.

Iulia Vantur seen at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia Vantur, actress known for Radhe, Race 3 and Sultan.

  • Manoj Kumar, veteran actor
  • Pankaj Advani, Indian billiards and professional snooker player

JULY 25

  • Raageshwari Loomba, actress, singer and television personality.

JULY 26

  • Mick Jagger, English singer and songwriter
  • Mahika Sharma, actress
  • Jugal Hansraj, actor
  • Mugdha Godse, actress

JULY 27

Kriti Sanon in a graceful lehenga for ‘Adipurush’ promotions. (Image: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon, actress who works in Hindi and Telugu-language films

  • Kubra Sait, actress
  • Rahul Bose, actor
  • Allan Border, former Australian cricketer
  • Vinay Pathak, actor
  • Jonty Rhodes, former South African cricketer

JULY 28

Dulquer Salmaan’s Second Look From King Of Kotha.

Dulquer Salmaan, actor, playback singer and producer who predominantly works in Malayalam films in addition to Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies.

Huma Qureshi seen at the screening of Dahaad. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Huma Qureshi, actress, model and producer.

Dhanush is waiting for the release of his next, titled Captain Miller

Dhanush, actor, producer, director, lyricist and playback singer who predominantly works in Tamil cinema.

  • Ayesha Jhulka, actress
  • Garry Sobers, former West Indies cricketer

JULY 29

Sanjay Dutt (File photo)

Sanjay Dutt, actor who works in Hindi cinema.

  • Anup Jalota, singer, musician
  • Elli Avram, actress
  • Hard Kaur, rapper and hip hop singer

JULY 30

Sonu Sood. 

Sonu Sood, actor, film producer, model, humanitarian, and philanthropist who works in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films.

  • Sonu Nigam, singer
  • James Anderson, English cricketer
  • Wayne Parnell, South African cricketer
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger, American actor
  • Mahaakshay Chakraborty, actor
  • Aakanksha Singh, actress

JULY 31

Kiara Advani looks absolutely stunning and gorgeous in her stylish red bodycon outfit.

Kiara Advani, actress, who works in Hindi and Telugu language movies.

https://www.news18.com/topics/kiara-advani/

  • Mumtaz, actress.

