July Birthdays: From Bollywood, South Cinema, and Hollywood to Cricketers, Celebrities Born This Month

JULY BIRTHDAYS: July is a month filled with star power, as it marks the birthdays of several notable actors and cricketers. From the enchanting Rhea Chakraborty and the charismatic Ranveer Singh to the mesmerizing Katrina Kaif and the globally adored Priyanka Chopra, this month brings forth a stellar lineup of Bollywood icons. Joining them in the spotlight are the talented Bhumi Pednekar, the soulful Sukhwinder Singh, and the versatile Suriya. Not to be outshined, the silver screen welcomes Kriti Sanon, Kubra Sait, Rahul Bose, and Mugdha Godse.
Celebrations continue with the dashing Dulquer Salmaan, the graceful Huma Qureshi, and the powerhouse performer Dhanush.
On the cricketing front, July also honours legends like MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, and the fierce Smriti Mandhana. As we pay tribute to these extraordinary individuals, July becomes a month brimming with talent and excitement.
JULY 1
Rhea Chakraborty is an Indian actress and VJ. She started her career as a VJ on MTV India
- Sudesh Bhosle, playback singer
- Pt. Hari Prasad Chaurasia, music director and classical flautist
- Liv Tyler, American actress
- Carl Lewis, American former track and field athlete
JULY 2
Pavan Malhotra, actor who works in Hindi films and television alongside Punjabi and few Telugu films
- Katherine Brunt, English woman cricketer
JULY 3
Harbhajan Singh, retired Indian cricketer and commentator
Bharti Singh, comedian and television personality
- Tigmanshu Dhulia, actor
- Tom Cruise, American actor
- Sir Richard Hadlee, former New Zealand cricketer
JULY 4
Neena Gupta, actress and television director who works in Hindi films and television along with two Malayalam films.
JULY 5
P.V. Sindhu, Indian professional badminton player
- Javed Ali, playback singer
- Mumtaj, Tamil actress
- Zayed khan, actor
- John Wright, former New Zealand cricketer
JULY 6
Ranveer Singh, one of the highest-paid Indian actors. He has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012.
- Dalai Lama, spiritual guru
- Shweta Tripathi, actor
- Siddhanth Kapoor, actor
- Aamna Sharif, actor
- Sylvester Stallone, actor
- Makhaya Ntini, former South African cricketer
JULY 7
MS Dhoni, first cricketer to be a winning captain of all three major ICC trophies - 2007 World Twenty20, 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.
- Devdutt Padikkal, cricketer
- Kailash Kher, singer
- Manjot Singh, actor
JULY 8
Sourav Ganguly is a former Indian cricketer and commentator.
- Revathi, actress, director
- Neetu Singh, actress
- Baba Aparajith, cricketer
JULY 9
Sangeeta Bijlani, actress and model who is known for winning the title of Femina Miss India 1980.
- Tom Hanks, American actor, filmmaker
- Urvashi Dholakia, TV actress
- Shaun Marsh, Australian cricketer
- BJ Watling, New Zealand cricketer
- Venkatapathy Raju, former cricketer, commentator
JULY 10
Sunil Gavaskar, former Indian cricketer and commentator
- Raghav Juyal, dancer, choreographer, actor and television host
- Alok Nath, actor
- Scott Styris, former New Zealand cricketer, commentator
JULY 11
Kumar Gaurav, former actor who worked in Hindi cinema
- Manav Gohil, actor
- Paras Chhabra, actor and reality television personality
JULY 12
Sanjay Manjrekar, former Indian cricketer and commentator.
- Evelyn Sharma, actress
- Munaf Patel, cricketer
- Vinay Pathak, actor
JULY 13
Faf du Plessis, South African cricketer and former captain of the South Africa national cricket team.
- Asim Riaz, model and actor
JULY 15
- David Hussey, former Australian cricketer
JULY 16
Katrina Kaif, one of the highest-paid actresses
- Shaun Pollock, former South African cricketer and commentator
- Aamna Sharif, TV actress
- Dhanraj Pillay, Hockey legend
JULY 17
Ravi Kishan, actor, politician, film producer and television personality.
- Zarina Wahab, former actress
JULY 18
Priyanka Chopra, actress and producer. The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, she is one of highest-paid actresses.
Bhumi Pednekar, actress who works in Hindi films.
Smriti Mandhana, Indian woman cricketer.
- Ishan Kishan, cricketer
- Sukhwinder Singh, singer
- Manan Vohra, cricketer
- Vin Diesel, American actor, producer
- Dennis Lillee, former Australian cricketer
- Carlos Brathwaite, West Indies cricketer
JULY 19
Roger Binny, former Indian cricketer who is the incumbent president of Board of Control for Cricket in India
- Sreejita De, TV actress
- Dilhara Fernando, Sri Lankan cricketer
JULY 20
Naseeruddin Shah, multi-talented actor who has won numerous awards, including three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards and the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival.
- Shefali Shah, actress
- Naman Ojha, cricketer
- Gracy Singh, actress
- Joon Park G.O.D, South Korean rapper
- S. J. Surya, Tamil actor, director
- Debasis Mohanty, former cricketer
JULY 21
Jason Roy, an English cricketer who represents Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League
- Barry Richards, former South African cricketer
- Ashish Chaudhary, actor
JULY 22
Selena Gomez, American singer, actress, producer, and businesswoman
- Armaan Malik, singer
- Nuwan Kulasekara, Sri Lankan cricketer
- Trent Boult, New Zealand cricketer
JULY 23
Suriya, is one of the highest paid Tamil actors.
Himesh Reshammiya, playback singer, music director, songwriter, film & music producer and actor.
Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian cricketer
- Mohan Agashe, actor
- Meghna Mishra, playback singer
- Milind Gunaji, actor
- Graham Gooch, former England cricketer
- Daniel Radcliffe, English actor
JULY 24
Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, is an American actress, dancer and singer.
Iulia Vantur, actress known for Radhe, Race 3 and Sultan.
- Manoj Kumar, veteran actor
- Pankaj Advani, Indian billiards and professional snooker player
JULY 25
- Raageshwari Loomba, actress, singer and television personality.
JULY 26
- Mick Jagger, English singer and songwriter
- Mahika Sharma, actress
- Jugal Hansraj, actor
- Mugdha Godse, actress
JULY 27
Kriti Sanon, actress who works in Hindi and Telugu-language films
- Kubra Sait, actress
- Rahul Bose, actor
- Allan Border, former Australian cricketer
- Vinay Pathak, actor
- Jonty Rhodes, former South African cricketer
JULY 28
Dulquer Salmaan, actor, playback singer and producer who predominantly works in Malayalam films in addition to Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies.
Huma Qureshi, actress, model and producer.
Dhanush, actor, producer, director, lyricist and playback singer who predominantly works in Tamil cinema.
- Ayesha Jhulka, actress
- Garry Sobers, former West Indies cricketer
JULY 29
Sanjay Dutt, actor who works in Hindi cinema.
- Anup Jalota, singer, musician
- Elli Avram, actress
- Hard Kaur, rapper and hip hop singer
JULY 30
Sonu Sood, actor, film producer, model, humanitarian, and philanthropist who works in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films.
- Sonu Nigam, singer
- James Anderson, English cricketer
- Wayne Parnell, South African cricketer
- Arnold Schwarzenegger, American actor
- Mahaakshay Chakraborty, actor
- Aakanksha Singh, actress
JULY 31
Kiara Advani, actress, who works in Hindi and Telugu language movies.
- Mumtaz, actress.