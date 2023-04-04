Trailer Of Actor Arulnithi Tamilarasu-starrer Thiruvin Kural Out, Watch It Here

Arulnithi Tamilarasu has established his position as one of the most bankable actors in the Tamil film industry. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Thiruvin Kural which is slated to be released on April 14. Now, Think Music India has unveiled a trailer for Thiruvin Kural which promises a high-octane action thriller.

The trailer opens up with a shot of a hospital and Arulnithi’s character beating a person in the other shot. After watching these shots, the audience can understand that the film deals with an uncomfortable subject. It then cuts to the shot of Arulnithi, with a hearing disability, spending a good time with his parents and wife. All of this changes with his father’s injury after an accident in his factory. As the trailer progresses, cine buffs can feel that there is something amiss in the hospital where the patients are dying instead of recovering. They then find that a notorious medical crime rig is being run at the hospital. The trailer, which many among the cine buffs termed an edge-of-the-seat glimpse, has garnered more than 646,000 views.

Cine buffs have loved the trailer and particularly showered compliments on Arulnithi who is taking up different subjects for his films. One of the fans wrote that they are eagerly waiting for the release of Demonte Colony 2. A 2-minute promo of Demonte Colony 2 was unveiled by Think Music India, two months ago. Some of the scenes in the film were shown but viewers were not able to get an idea of what would be the storyline. The release date of this sequel was also not revealed but it is expected to be released this year only.

Coming back to Thiruvin Kural, the audience also appreciated how music director Sam CS has come up with tunes that perfectly complemented the subject of the film. Sam has also given the background music for Demonte Colony 2. Apart from the music, cine buffs are also eagerly waiting to see the acting performances of Aathmika, Bharathiraja and other actors as well.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here